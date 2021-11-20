Photos of missing surface of Chinese tennis star





An employee of Chinese state television has posted photos of tennis star Peng Shuai online in an attempt to allay growing international concerns over her disappearance after she publicly accused a senior government official of sexual assault. The photos appeared on Twitter on Friday, which is not visible to most internet users in China. State television employee Shen Shiwei wrote that they were posted on Peng’s account on the WeChat messaging service with the comment, “Happy weekend.” The ruling Communist Party is facing mounting calls from tennis stars and the sport’s professional tour, as well as world leaders, to prove that Peng, a three-time Olympian and former No. 1 women’s doubles player, is safe and can speak freely. UN, WHITE HOUSE DEMANDS PROFF OF PENG SHUAI’S SECURITY, CHINA SAYS IT IS UNAWARE Meanwhile, the editor of a newspaper published by the party said Peng would “appear in public” soon. The controversy is politically uneasy as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February. A Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday denied being aware of the outrage over Peng’s disappearance. Peng, 35, has not been seen in public since he posted a statement on social media this month accusing Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the Standing Committee of the parties, the ruling inner circle of power, of coercing her. to have sex despite repeated refusal. PENG SHUAI: TENNIS STARS, POLITICIANS CALL FOR BOYCOT AS CHINESE CAMP REMAINS MISSING Shen works for CGTN, the English-language branch of China Central Television that targets a foreign audience. His Twitter post came after CGTN released a statement this week that it believes came from Peng that dropped the charges against Zhang. The editor of Global Times, an English-language newspaper published by the Communist Party, said on Twitter that he had confirmed from unknown sources that the photos “indeed represent the current state of Peng Shuai”. “For the past few days, she has been staying free in her own house and did not want to be disturbed,” wrote its editor, Hu Xijin. “She will soon appear in public and participate in some activities.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The photos showed Peng with a gray cat and a panda figurine in what appeared to be a private residence, with stuffed animals behind her. There was no indication when the photos were taken. Womens Tennis Association president and CEO Steve Simon on Wednesday questioned the legitimacy of CGTN’s statement. Simon said it “only raises my concerns for her safety.”

