Avalanche Sink Cracking Below 7-3

The Colorado Avalanche had a wild night at the home of the Seattle Kraken For the first time. The Avs flew most of the game despite trailing, routing the Kraken 7-3.

The Avs led 7-0 in the third before taking their foot off the gas and thanks to some questionable decisions from the referee. Nevertheless, the Avs win their fourth straight win and are hard at work getting back in the Central Division standings.

1st period

Things went fast in Climate Pledge Arena. Ryan Donato took an early hooking penalty, giving the red-hot powerplay a shot at the lead. They did when Andre Burakovsky gobbled up the rebound for the 1-0 lead.

It looked like the Kraken could get back into it after Sam Girard committed a cross-check penalty into the far defensive corner. In fact, it would be Valeri Nichushkin steaming across the ice in his train during the breakaway with a vicious shot into the top corner to give the Avs a 2-0 lead.

The Kraken had their chances, as Jaden Schwartz shot one off the post on a break of his own. Former Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi took a hit on the power play, looking for his first goal of the season against his former club. Carson Soucy had a good chance to walk in from the side at the end of the period, but couldn’t get the goose egg off the board.

2nd period

After some early chances for the Avs, Nazem Kadri won a clean face back to Cale Makar, who bounced a blue-line ball off Mikko Rantanen’s top shelf to make it 3-0.

However, they weren’t done there yet. Jared McCann took a poor pre-processing penalty that led to Burakovsky’s second power play goal of the night and made it 4-0.

It was the end of Chris Driedgers’ evening and we saw what we had hoped for: Phillip Grubauer’s return against his former side, unfortunately not in the best of circumstances for him.

It didn’t get any better for him either. After Gabriel Landeskog came back and brilliantly stopped a 2-on-1 for the Kraken, Makar burst into the attack zone. He shot one at Grubauer and grabbed his own rebound for a 5-0 lead.

The goals continued to rain in Seattle as this time Erik Johnson found his way down the right circle and shot one past his former netminder, extending it to 6-0 and giving the Avs a touchdown.

Kiefer Sherwood nearly made seven in the break, earning a penalty that led to multiple chances that the Avs failed to complete before the end of the period.

3rd period

Things started weird in the third when the pre-game commentators were fed and fed during the game. There weren’t many topics for them to talk about if this was the treatment they were getting live.

However, Nick Aube-Kubel would give them something to talk about as he scored his first goal of the season and his first in an Avs uniform to make it 7-0.

The Kraken would at least give their fans something to cheer about. After a tripping penalty from Jayson Megna, Jordan Eberle shot one into an empty net and broke the deadlock 7-1.

After a scrum of a knee-to-knee hit, the Kraken would have more to cheer about. Brandon Tanev put in his seventh of the season and made it 7-2.

Despite the wide margin, the Kraken had some battle going on with several more chances and more pace than in the second. It left the Avs a little startled. By the wide margin, it would have taken a miracle for the Kraken to get close to this game again.

The Kraken weren’t done yet, however, as Colin Blackwell scored his first goal of the season up front by squeezing one between the post and Kuemper. It made it 7-3 and was the last goal of the evening in this high-scoring affair.

Takeaways

Kadri continues to be in the spotlight on his redemption tour. With two assists on the night, he continues his points streak and makes it to eight games with 14 points. With how last season ended for him, he is doing well so far in this young season. Makar and Burakovsky also scored two goals each in a good match for the pair.

The attack that the Avs are currently going through makes history. With 24 goals in four games, this is the most goals ever scored by a team in the span of four games. Remember, this is all without star player Nathan MacKinnon. While Avs’ opponents were significantly weaker in this run, it’s still something special to see a busy December month.

While leading 7-0 in the third, the Avs took too many penalties in the third. It led to two of the Krakens’ three goals on the night. It’s probably one of the few negatives of this game and should be fixed for the next game. Again, thankfully the Avs come out healthy, at least with no visible injuries coming off the ice.

Expectant

For now, the Avs will play their next game at home against the on Monday evening Ottawa Senators. The Sens are on lockdown due to COVID and depending on their recovery there may be no game on Monday. It’s something to keep an eye on as it would be the Senators’ first game to come back from a lockdown. For now, the puck drop is set at 6:30 PM MT.