



MECHANICVILLE A four-year-old starter and all-state performer, Greenwich senior Jesse Kuzmich knows a good thing when he sees it.

Everything starts with Matthew, Kuzmich said with a grin after sophomore Matt Conlin ran 204 yards and two touchdowns to lead Greenwich to a 41-20 victory over Tuckahoe in the Class D state quarterfinals at Mechanicville High School on Saturday night. Greenwich, winner of 17 consecutive games and 11–0 this season, will face Section VII’s Moriah next in the state semifinals in Middletown on Friday.

The powerful 240-pound Conlin gradually wore Tuckahoe, the Section I champion, who had won eight of his nine games this season. Constantly pounding the middle of the Tuckahoe line, Conlin did his damage despite missing the last 10 minutes of the game with an injury. Conlins’ highlight was a second-quarter diving game that turned the sophomore into a 63-yard scoring bum to open a 21-7 lead for the Witches. In the third period, after Tuckahoe pulled in 21-20, Conlin struck again, with a 29-yard jaunt that set up his second touchdown of the night, a 3-yard dive. Two key plays in the scoring drive in the third period came from Kuzmich, who, in a pair of play-downs in fourth, seemed hopelessly caught behind the line of scrimmage to tear himself free to pick up the first downs to take the lead. drive alive. After Conlins’ second score, Greenwich forced Tuckahoes first kick of the night and the Witches drove 68 yards in 11 games to open a 34-20 margin. With Conlin continually pounding the ball in for compatible distance, Kuzmich took the ball out of Conlin’s hands on a diving play and ran 20 yards for a touchdown and a two-touchdown advantage. Two plays later, a poor Tuckahoe snap and recovery by Aidan McPhail stopped the Tigers in their tracks, and after Greenwich lost the ball on his own fumble, McPhail made another great defensive play, registering a crucial third-down sack. , forcing Tuckahoe to kick again. After McPhails’ defensive exploits, Jayden Hughes stepped in for the injured Conlin, who ran six straight plays, setting up a Kuzmich-to-Tyler Day fourth-down 14-yard scoring pass for the final margin.

Tuckahoe had scored three minutes into the second half, but in the final 21 minutes of the half, Tuckahoe managed to play a total of just eight games for min-20 yards. By comparison, Tuckahoe had played 35 times for 234 yards in the first 27 minutes of the game. Tuckahoe, located four miles north of New York City, fought against Greenwich early in the games, largely behind running Michael Meyers and passing Jax Colacicco. While Greenwich opened the games with a score on a 26-yard Kuzmich run, Tuckahoe responded with a 13-play drive that lasted eight minutes from the clock, culminating in Colacicco’s 12-yard scoring pass to Nicholas Pagnotta. Greenwich then took the lead on a 21-yard scoring pass from Kuzmich to Deonte Bennett. Shortly after Greenwich’s score, the Witches Parker Jamieson grabbed his third pass in the last two games. Three plays later, Conlin scored from 63 yards, only to see Tuckahoe come back with his own scoring drive, with Meyers going in from a yard. For the night, Kuzmich ran for 75 yards, including two touchdowns, and had 58 yards passing for two more touchdowns. Hughes ran 49 yards for Greenwich, despite not touching the ball for the first 39 minutes of the game. Meyers, who ran over 300 yards in the Tuckahoes sectional championship win last week, only managed 94 yards against Greenwich. Colacicco completed 10 passes for 101 yards, but only got to 22 yards in the second half.

