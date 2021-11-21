Peng Shuai: Pictures of missing Chinese tennis player appear online

New images of Peng Shuai were posted online on Saturday by a journalist working with a state television channel, sparking further speculation about the missing Chinese tennis star.

The photos showed Peng with a gray cat and a panda figurine in what appeared to be a private residence. In the photos, stuffed animals are lined up behind her. There was no indication of when the photos were taken.

The White House and the United Nations joined forces on Friday to determine the whereabouts and well-being of the player allegedly sexually assaulted by former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

Mr. Zhang was a member of the country’s highest governing council, the Politburo Standing Committee, and a close ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Peng has not been seen in public since he made the allegations more than two weeks ago.

Journalist Shen Shiwei of CGTN a channel controlled by the Publicity Department of the Chinese Communist Party reposted the images she allegedly posted to her WeChat account on its Twitter account.

Peng Shuai’s WeChat Moments just posted three latest photos and said, “Happy weekend,” Mr. Shen wrote. Her friend shared the three photos and the screenshot of Peng’s WeChat moments.

But many experts and fans of the professional tennis player have expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the photos.

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law wrote: Someone from the CCP is fired, there is a Winnie the Pooh in the third photo. And they tried to fool the world with these usual CCP tactics.

He added: We demand truth and safe return of #PengShuai. These little tricks don’t work.

Another user wrote: I do not trust the China-affiliated media to truthfully reveal the whereabouts of Peng Shuai.

Global times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin claimed that the photos posted by Mr. Shen are real. I confirmed today through my own sources that these photos are indeed the current state of Peng Shuai. For the past few days she has been free in her own house and did not want to be disturbed. She will soon appear in public and participate in some activities, Mr. Hu wrote.

On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Pengs issue was not a diplomatic matter and that I am not aware of the situation.

Peng claimed she was forced to have sex with Mr. Zhang three years ago, despite repeated refusals. The message was removed shortly after it was posted on Weibo, one of China’s largest social media sites.

Mr. Zhaos’ comments followed the announcement by the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) that it was willing to withdraw their tournaments from China if they are not satisfied with the response to the sexual assault allegation.

Were absolutely willing to terminate our business and resolve all the complications associated with it. Because this is certain, this is bigger than the business. Women should be respected, not censored, WTA chief Steve Simon said cnn.

He also questioned the authenticity of an email sent to him by Peng, a screenshot of which was tweeted by the Chinese state broadcaster. CCTV. The email reportedly stated that she was safe and that the assault allegation was untrue.

The WTA has focused on China for expansion, hosting nine tournaments in the country in the 2019 season.

Additional reporting by agencies