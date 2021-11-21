Guilford breaks loose in the second half for third title in a row





WETHERSFILD Despite a strong performance from Wethersfield goalkeeper Julia Peacock, Guilford’s constant pressure and possession eventually took its toll in Saturday’s CIAC Class M Field Hockey Championship game.

Grace Barlage scored twice and Maddie Epke had three assists to lead No. 1 Guilford to a 4-0 win over No. 2 Wethersfield at Joseph F. Cottone Field for the Grizzlies third consecutive Class M title.

Peacock made 26 saves and went through 25 penalty corners and the Eagles defense blocked six shots for Peacock.

Their goalkeeper was so amazing, said Guilford coach Kitty Palmer. She made save after save. Things got scary late in the game as with one break Wethersfield could have scored that first goal. But I’m confident in my defense and with the pressure we had, we were confident that one of those shots would hit her. When Grace scored our first goal, it was crucial, because then they were allowed to relax. Getting three titles is great and it was done in the Maddie Epke era. Allie Petonito and Isabel Mathews added goals for the top seeded Grizzlies, who finish their season 22-1. Guilford has won five state titles in 13 championships. It was the 15th shutout of the season for the Grizzlies, beating their opponents 117-16. The Wethersfields defense in the first half and most of the third quarter kept the game scoreless. In the first quarter, Epke initiated four breakouts and took five shots, but Peacock made each of the saves. Epke had two high quality, wide open shots, but Peacock came up with kick saves each time. It was more of the same in the second quarter with Peacock making kick saves on Epke shots on target to keep the game scoreless at half time. As Eagles’ tough defense continued into the third quarter, Guilford’s pressure continued as well. With 7 seconds left in the third quarter, Barlage took a pass from Epke in a breakaway and fired over the left post to give Guilford a 1-0 lead. Barlage made it 2-0 in the fourth quarter with 12:03 to go. The scoring continued with Petonito making it 3-0 with 5:29 to go and Matthews making it 4-0 with 13 seconds to go. Their keeper played a great game and it got a little frustrating out there, especially with all the penalty corners Barlage said. But we kept pushing them and creating chances. I’m just so happy we won and being able to contribute makes it so special. On my first goal I tapped it in and on the second I just sent the ball over the keeper. Early in the third quarter, Sophie Adams had the best chance of scoring for the Eagles with a shot on target. But Julia McDonald came up with the rescue for the Grizzlies to keep the game scoreless. We did a good job with our defense, our goalkeeper played extremely well for us and we did our best to keep the game scoreless. Our defense kept us in the game. But it was exhausting for us to deal with penalty corner after penalty corner. They kept us out of our attack and we didn’t have a penalty corner. You have to give credit to Guilford, it’s a very good team. PLAYER OF THE GAME Wethersfield goalkeeper Julia Peacock kept the game from turning into an eruption with 26 saves, most of them on the 25 penalty corners she got. QUOTABLE Getting so many penalty corners and not scoring showed how great their goalkeeper was today. But I knew we would score if we kept up the pressure. We just needed that one goal to get us started. Guilford coach Kitty Palmer. GUILFORD 4, WETHERSFIELD 0 (at Wethersfield) Wethersfield0 0 0 0 0 Guilford0 0 0 1 3 4 Scoring: Goals – G-Grace Barlage 2, Allie Petonito, Isael Matthews. Assists: G-Maddie Epke 3. Rescues: W – Julia Peacock 26; G-Julia McDonald 2.

