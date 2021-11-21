West Zone Reds win US Men’s National Championship

The West Zone Reds defeated the South Zone by 74 runs on Friday in the 2021 Men’s National Championship.

The fifty overs tournament featured teams from the South, Mid-Atlantic, East, Southwest, Midwest and West, plus the US Men’s U19 Team. The West Zone, like the U19 Men’s National Championship, was divided into two teams: West Zone Reds, from northern California to Washington, and West Zone Blues, from southern California to Arizona.

I think we had a team that had a good balance and we had strong characters who wanted to improve their game in a difficult situation, West Zone Reds captain Saurabh Netravalkar told Andrew Leonard during the award ceremony after the game. Despite the early half-century of Steven Taylor (50) and South captain Aaron Jones (52) giving chase, the Reds leaned on their deep bowling attack in the second innings to take down the South’s mid- and late-order hitters. Zone to disable and defend. their healthy total of 284.

PRESENTATION PHOTOS: The best photos from yesterday’s post-tournament presentation ceremony at the US Cricket Men’s National Championships as the West Zone Reds take delivery of the trophy PHOTOS: American Cricket / Peter Della Penna pic.twitter.com/IlImGzIp2D — American cricket (@usacricket) Nov 20, 2021 Photos shared by USA Cricket, as well as the header photo for this article, were taken by Peter Della Penna

We talked about it, the field was good to save to the end, and we knew they are a team of power hitters, and even though they have a great partnership, one wicket, it brings those two three overs of punt balls, and that brings us back to the game. I think we played the patient game and came out on top.

Despite being only one of two teams (the other being Mid-Atlantic) not to have a batsman by at least 140 runs (Josh Dascombe led the Reds by 135 runs in three innings), and opening the battle in three out of four games, the Reds relied on deep and consistent bowling to finish 4-0 and win the inaugural title. The Reds had four of the top ten wicket takers in the tournament and received a better than average production from pros (Harmeet Singh, Dascombe), national players (Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar), domestic (Sid Matani) and emerging players (Ruchir Joshi, Vatsal Vaghela) right.

Harmeet Singh led the way on Friday, coming in with the Reds innings tied at 172/5 in the 35th over, then left 15 overs later with the Reds in a strong position at 269/9 after hitting a game high. had scored 55 of 50. In defense, Harmeet would take the wickets of two of the Souths’ top scorers, Stephen Taylor and Evroy Dyer, and finish as the only Reds bowler to complete his quota (10 overs, 36 runs, 2 wickets) .

It was a great opportunity to play for the West Reds in the inaugural US National Championship, Harmeet said Emerging cricket after the big win. Harmeets, a key player in India’s 2012 Under-19 World Cup Champion team, and a veteran of 31 First Class and 19 List A competitions in India, his high-level experience and competitive nature served him well in his first year play cricket in the usa I try to do my best and win matches every time I play and give my 100% every time I’m on the ground.

I enjoyed my time in the US very much. My wife and daughter are also here. Things get better every day, (I am) overwhelmed by the love and respect I get when I travel to different places, Harmeet continued. Harmeet was an all-rounder and laid his anchor in Seattle after signing with MLC. There he has coached the local youth and starred for the Seattle Thunderbolts of Minor League Cricket. (Cricket in the US) is now moving in the right direction. There are so many good players here, grounds are being built, the level of tournaments has gone up and I think we should play such high level tournaments on grass more often.

USA U19 and runs leader Rahul Jariwala

Much has been said and written about the USA Crickets U19 Mens journey this season. Preparing for the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup dominated US cricket news and discourse earlier this year as the US cricket community had high hopes for this current young crop. The cancellation of the Americas stage of the U19 Mens Qualifiers has left many disappointed to say the least. The inclusion of the U19 Men’s National Team in the Men’s National Championship doesn’t come close to a consolation prize, but it gives these bright young cricketers the chance to compete against the best in the country in the one-day format.

For each member of the US cricket U19 team, this was also their second national championship this year. But for Rahul Jariwala, it was another huge moment to seize. The Bay Area wicketkeeper/batsman had knocked himself out of the U19 national team with a poor performance in the Men’s U19 National Championship in April. Not only had he lost his place in the U19 national team, he was not even invited to the 25-man squad.

After performing well against the U19 team in warm-up matches during the selection camp, Rahul was announced as a reserve for the USA Crickets U-19 Men’s team. From late July through early October, the young opener was a fixture for the MiLC’s Silicon Valley Strikers, who won the inaugural championship after a highly competitive season that saw the Strikers squeeze into the playoffs on the very last day. Captain Unmukt Chand stayed with Rahul all season and Rahul won a spot in the MiLC U21 Tournament Team.

The leading points scorer in the U.S. Men’s Cricket National Championships with 251 runs and a hit percentage higher than anyone else in the tournament is U.S. middle-class under-19 batter, at just 17 years old, Rahul Jariwala!!#WeAreUSACricket pic.twitter.com/aBuSClls4B — American cricket (@usacricket) Nov 20, 2021 Rahul Jariwala led the tournament in runs, scoring with a higher strike rate than anyone else with at least 100 runs.

When Slade Van Staden returned to South Africa for school after the Minor League Cricket season, a spot in the U19 team became available for the Men’s Nationals and Rahul Jariwala was installed as goalkeeper. By the end of the Men’s National Championships, Rahul would not only lead the entire tournament in runs scored (251 in four innings), but he did as one of two batsmen with two centuries (the other being the American ODI cricketer and National Championship MVP, Sushant Modani), and with a batting rate of 116.41, trailing only Milind Kumar (127.16) and Andries Gous (117.5) among the batters by at least 90 runs.

Overall, the U19 team competed strongly in all four matches, and despite their 1-3 finish, they would have advanced to the first-place final on Friday had they won against the South on Thursday.

Along with Jariwala leading the tournament in runs scored, captain Ali Sheikh finished in a tie for ninth in wickets, with 7, and did so with an economy of 4.45 over 31 overs.

VS Hopeful Marty Kain, wicket leader

Until the end of Thursday’s 22 loss to the Mid-Atlantic, it looked like the West Zone Blues would face the Reds in an all-west final. While the Blues just got shy, missed out on Run Rate and finished in fourth place after Friday’s loss to the Southwest, several players stood their ground and impressed. None was greater than all-rounder Marty Kain, who led the team in runs (190) and co-leader of the tournament in wickets (11, along with Bhaskar Yadram).

Personally, of course, it went reasonably well, which was nice. I was lucky that luck seemed to fall on me during the tournament, said Marty Kain Emerging cricket. The orthodox, left-armed, left-handed all-rounder recently qualified for the U.S. roster.

West Zone Blues all-rounder Marty Kain had an excellent bat and especially ball tournament.

(I) came with a clear mind to enjoy every game and compete with the bat, the ball and in the field. Losing (Thurs) in what was a game you had to win was hell as I was ready to get the job done. Marty was on the chase at 99 when he tried to sweep Ray Ramrattan back out of the Mid-Atlantic, and was ready when the ball drifted past his heel and slammed into the stumps.

All in all a memorable week and a big thank you to USA Cricket for organizing this great tournament. For me I will continue to enjoy my cricket and do my best for whatever cricket comes.

Dominant West, cricket on the rise

2021 has proved to be an eventful year for USA Cricket, especially domestically. Four national championship tournaments, the first in US history, have helped to familiarize the community and selectors with the talent across the country.

For the third time in four national championship tournaments (Men’s, Women’s and Women’s U19), a West Zone team has won the title. California’s domination should come as little surprise, given the benefit of predictably good weather and the concentrated presence of thriving expats from cricket-playing countries. But there is reason to be optimistic across the country as talent seems to be rising in the men’s, women’s and age groups categories.

Speculation, opinions and predictions about the selection of national teams by fans have become more varied and passionate. New names continue to compete and the blueprint gets an updated design with each USA Cricket supported league. The American cricket community is more connected.

New venues, such as Prairie View Cricket Complex, hosting the 2021 Men’s and U19 Men’s National Championships, which can host four matches simultaneously, have made all this possible.

The tournament was brilliant. What a brilliant cricket venue PVCC has become. The pitches were some of the best I’ve ever played on, Marty Kain noted. The Talent continues to grow in this country. Congratulations to West Zone Reds, absolutely deserved to win the title after going undefeated all week.

