Sports
Michigan State crushed by Ohio State 56-7: Game thread
Read more about The Loss of the State of Michigan to the State of Ohio by Chris Solaric and Shawn Windsor.
No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 6-1Big Ten) vs. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0)
When: Saturday afternoon.
True:Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
TV:ABC.
Radio:WJR-AM (760).
Line: Buckeyes against 20.
MORE ABOUT THE GAME:Tucker could still make big money off the state of Michigan if he matches OSU’s ‘D’
COMMENTS:Mel Tucker Jokes Flow As Michigan State Is Skimmed By Ohio State
Game Notes: Michigan State Can Really Pump Up Its College Football Playoff Rsum Saturday with a win vs. Ohio State. MSU is currently No. 7 in the CFP ranking with OSU at No. 4. Last week, the Spartans defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 40-21, at home. The offense will need a comparable performance, and perhaps more scoring, to keep up with an Ohio State team who put in 46.3 points per game, top of the Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
The Buckeyes score so much because their running game is in the top 30 in the country, with 196.4 yards per game, and their passing game is in the top 10, with 353.6 yards per game. The defense is solid but unspectacular, statistically (368.8 yards allowed, 20.2 points allowed; both middle of the Big Ten), but has multiple future NFL players, namely linebacker Zach Harrison and lineman Haskell Garrett. Like most Big Ten teams, the Spartans have a long losing steak (five games) vs. the Buckeyes and struggle to consistently rack up wins (three in the past 23 years). The good news is that MSU has won two of its last four games in Ohio, although those games were under former coach Mark Dantonio.
MONEY PRACTICES:Tucker investment means MSU has entered the deep end of the pool with Alabama, OSU
MITCH ALBOOM:Mel Tucker’s Huge MSU Payday Is Risky, But How Much Reward?
Live updates
Can’t see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.
