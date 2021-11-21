College hockey Notre Dame vs. no. 1 Michigan Friday





ANN ARBOR, Mich. Sophomore right-wing Ryder Rolston scored two goals, the last on the power play at 3:36 in overtime, and junior goalkeeper Ryan Bischel continued his mastery of Michigan at Yost Ice Arena as Notre Dame No. 15 top-ranked Wolverines 3-2 Friday evening. Defender Notch Leivermann and right-wing Max Ellis had assists on the Rolstons game winner that came after Michigan’s Garrett van Wyhe was given a 10-minute penalty for hitting from behind and a game misconduct at 3:12. Leivermann and Grant Silianoff each had two assists that night. The win marks the fifth straight win for Jeff Jacksons Fighting Irish (9-3 overall, 3-2-0 Big Ten) this season and their sixth in a row at Yost, including a pair of wins by Bischel (3-2 and 2-1 ) in November 2020. Bischel started in place of grad-transfer goalkeeper Matthew Galajda, who was unavailable along with striker Justin Janicke. Mel Pearsons Wolverines (10-3-0, 5-2-0 Big Ten) came into the game averaging the best 4.33 goals per game in the country, scoring the first two goals, an equal score from Brendan Brisson at 4 p.m. of the game. second period and a power-play goal by Matty Beniers at 4:44 of the third period. But freshman Hunter Strand kicked off the comeback with a goal 38 seconds after Beniers’ count. Silianoff and Leivermann got assists on goal. Then Rolston made it 2-2 at 13:44 with help from Silianoff and Cam Burke. Our boys couldn’t stop, Jackson said. I thought we played well in the first 40 minutes. When they got that late goal (in the second period) and the power play goal, we had a little dip on the bench, but not for long. Hunters line scoring that first goal was huge for us. We got some momentum and started to play better. Hats off to our boys. Beating Michigan in Michigan is not easy. More:Jackson’s Goatee Not Only New Look Over No. 18 Irish Hockey Team The Irish defeated the Wolverines 39-30 in the game. Bischel cleared 14 shots in the first period, nine more in the second period and five in the third, but was not tested in overtime. Second-year goalkeeper Erik Portillo made 36 saves, 25 in total in the second and third periods. Ryan can play, I never doubted that, said Jackson. With Matty going down, we needed Ryan to perform and play big for us, and he did. He hasn’t played in recent weeks and he saw this as an opportunity to perform and he did. That’s what you hope guys will do, and need more of him tomorrow (Saturday). The Irish and Wolverines close their two-game series late on Saturday night. New. 15 NOTRE DAME 3, No. 1 MICHIGAN 2 (OT) Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, Michigan Notre Dame 0 | 0 | 2 | 1 3 Michigan 0 | 1 | 1 | 0 2 Scoring in the first period: none. Sanctions: Notre Dame 0-0, Michigan 0-0. Second Period Scores: 1. Michigan, Brendan Brisson 9 (Matty Beniers, Dylan Duke) EV 4:00 PM. Sanctions (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (0-0), Michigan 2-4 (2-4). Third period scoring: 2. Michigan, Matty Beniers 10 (Brendan Brisson, Owen Power) PP 4:44. 3. Notre Dame, Hunter Strand 4 (Grant Silianoff, Nick Leivermann) EV 5:22. 4. Notre Dame, Ryder Rolston 3 (Grant Silianoff, Cam Burke) EV 13:44. Sanctions (total): Notre Dame 1-2 (1-2), Michigan 0-0 (0-0). Overtime Scores: 5. Notre Dame, Ryder Rolston 4 (Nick Leivermann, Max Ellis) PP 3:36. Sanctions (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (1-2), Michigan 2-20 (4-24). Shots on target: Notre Dame 39 (9-12-15-3), Michigan 30 (14-10-6-0). Goalkeeper saves: Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 28 (14-9-5-0), Michigan, Erik Portillo 36 (9-12-13-2). Power play opportunities: Notre Dame 1 of 3, Michigan 1 of 1. Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 27 (6-12-8-1), Michigan 26 (7-6-11-2). Shots Blocked: Notre Dame 17, Michigan 11. Referees: Jonathan Sitarski and Brian Aaron. Line judges: Jake Davis and Nick Huff. Attendance: 5,800 (6,637). Records: Notre Dame 9-3 (3-2-0 Big Ten), Michigan 10-3 (5-1-0 Big Ten).

