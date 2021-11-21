Government calls for verifiable proof that Chinese tennis player is safe

China must provide verifiable proof that tennis player Peng Shuai is safe and sound, the foreign ministry has said amid mounting fears for her safety.

Peng, the former world number one in doubles and Wimbledon champion alongside Hsieh Su-wei in 2013, made accusations on social media site Weibo of assaulting a former deputy prime minister in China.

She has not been heard from for over two weeks since then, with security concerns escalating to the United Nations and the White House.

Peng Shuai (Nigel French/PA)

But a spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the government remained extremely concerned and was following the matter closely.

It comes amid calls that ministers and officials should boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics over the matter.

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told BBC Radio 4’s PM program that the UK must stand up and make it clear to China that human rights abuses are unacceptable.

But he said: One of the big problems we have is that we have become so dependent on China for so many things.

And that the government was therefore somewhat tense to upset them.

The FCDO spokesperson said: The Chinese authorities urgently need to provide verifiable evidence of her safety and whereabouts.

Everyone should be able to speak freely without fear of repercussions. All reports of sexual assault, anywhere in the world, must be investigated.

But Sir Iain told the Prime Minister: What we absolutely should do now is come out clearly and say that as a government we are not going to go to the Winter Olympics as a government and not ministers, including embassy staff.

We need to get that out right away, not wait for someone else to do it. That would send a very strong signal to them.

Sir Iain said the UK should then consider all other sporting activities with what he called a brutal regime arresting, detaining and detaining peaceful protesters.

Peng Shuia is a strong example of what happens in China when you cross the Chinese government. After rightly complaining about sexual assault by a Snr CCP official, she is led away to an undisclosed location where ridiculous ‘statements’ are issued on her behalf #WhereIsPengShuai https://t.co/xuFaOifsF2 Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) Nov 19, 2021

He said: We have to stand up and say we wouldn’t take this anymore.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday: We are deeply concerned by reports that Peng Shuai appears to be missing after accusing a former senior official of the People’s Republic of China (the People’s Republic of China) of sexual assault.

We join the call for the authorities of the PRC to provide independent and verifiable evidence of her whereabouts and that she is safe.

Liz Throssell, the spokesman for the UN Human Rights Agency, echoed those concerns and called for a full transparency investigation into Pengs’ allegations.

Ms Throssell told reporters: (Peng) has not been heard from in public since she claimed on social media that she had been sexually assaulted.

What we would say is that it would be important to have proof of her whereabouts and well-being, and we would push for a full transparency investigation into her allegations of sexual assault.

I am devastated and shocked by the news from my colleague, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent. I send her and her family much love during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Nov 18, 2021

The Womens Tennis Association has threatened to withdraw from the lucrative Chinese leg of its tour next season unless Peng is proven safe.

WTA chairman Steve Simon told the BBC: We cannot support compromises. This is a matter of right and wrong.

The reason a diplomatic boycott would work, Sir Iain said, is because China is very sensitive to how the outside world behaves towards them.

They are sensitive when governments boycott things because these kinds of sporting events are important to China. They make a big fuss about it. When they had the Olympics, they made a big fuss about it. It makes them look like they are acceptable to the world.

And our problem is that we’re playing that game and we shouldn’t be playing that game any longer. We just have to say that we were not willing to have any diplomatic relationship with you over these games.