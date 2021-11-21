Will India Give Bank a Chance? | Cricket

masks. They were about the only thing that stood out in the Eden Gardens clubhouse. Ignore them and it’s like an international every week in this iconic cricket amphitheater.

On Friday night, the mezzanine and the first two floors were buzzing. In the waiting area of ​​the main officers’ rooms, people walked like field players around a batter who was spinning on a spinning track. Free tickets were in high demand, in the absence of which any priced ticket ( 650 and 1500) would also do it for Sunday’s game, the first T20I here in three years and the ninth overall, where 70% of the approximately 66,000 capacity would be allowed.

Journalists huddled on either side of the automatic sliding glass door on the first floor, waiting for officials Sourav Ganguly to actually appear and speak. Ganguly was in the building, having done what few presidents of India’s Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) were qualified to survey the pitch in depth.

Ganguly said the dew would be a factor. As it is through this series where India, with the new captain-coach combination of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, is one win away from a clean sweep. As it was in the World T20 in the UAE, where 29 out of 45 matches were won by teams that batted second. It has sparked debate over the importance of the coin toss, which could once again play a major role in the final T20I of the three-game series. Of the eight previous T20Is in Eden, five were won by the team that batted first.

Sharma and Dravid return to a location that holds fond memories. Well, more for Sharma than for Dravid, perhaps because through an ODI in November 2005 his team and coach Greg Chappell were outright booed. It wasn’t just for batting, but because, held in forced isolation, Ganguly had made 159 in a Ranji Trophy match in Pune on the night India collapsed to 188 all-out to lose by 10 wickets. This was four years after Dravid braved dehydration to score 180 in an epic 376 run tie with VVS Laxman.

Sharma, who has scored 48 and 55 in this run, comes to Eden, days after the seventh anniversary of his world record 264 here in an ODI against Sri Lanka. As now, that series had been won, but more than 50,000 had been raised and were rewarded with a 173 ball knock with 33 fours and nine sixes. No one has scored 186 runs to fours and sixs in an ODI like Sharma did that afternoon. Months later, he led Mumbai Indians to his and their second IPL title in Eden. He also has a Test Century (177) on debut at this venue and his only IPL ton.

There’s little to say when you’ve comfortably won both games in the series. Will Sharma and Dravid take the opportunity to give squad players a chance? With another T20 World Cup next year and Indians banned from playing in franchise competitions abroad, Dravid won’t be getting too many games to thoroughly measure the strength of his teams.

There’s nothing like the real thing to be in the middle, New Zealander Mark Chapman said after making 63 in Jaipur. So, what is the probability that one or more of Ruturaj Gaikwad the winner of the orange cap in IPL 2021 with 635 runs Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan will get a game? To the strength of the bench, these guys have performed consistently so there is pressure on the guys on the pitch, Sharma said after Friday’s seven-wicket win.

Venkatesh Iyer will play in an India blue in Eden before doing so in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) purple. In his new role as a mid-range bat, like KKR team-mate Varun Chakaravarthy in the World T20, Iyer hasn’t done much: he hasn’t bowled, he hasn’t made any catches, contributed to a slight wobble in the chase in Jaipur and hadn’t a lot to do. do when he came out to punch in Ranchi. The other middle-class Iyer, Shreyas, has only gotten eight balls.

The middle order has not been tested because the openers came out fine and the bowlers failed to get New Zealand to post big totals. Standing in the fifth century, Sharma and KL Rahul equaled the world record of Baba Azam and Mohammad Rizwans in T20Is. We like to tinker with each other. We are trying to pressure each other, Rahul told the official broadcasters in Ranchi.

Rahul said that if he wrestles against a bowler, Sharma will hire that bowler without Rahul even having to say so. Their approach, he said, is to usually watch a few overs to measure the field and judge the shots we can play.

But unlike Azam and Rizwan against India in the World T20, neither stayed until the end. Rahul skied Tim Southee with the required run rate below 5.5, India needed 37 of 41 deliveries. Sharma was frustrated with slower delivery in Southee when India needed 18 out of 28.

“It was a hectic schedule on the back of the T20 World Cup, I just don’t think we adapted to the surface as well as we could have,” skipper Southee said on Friday. He also promised a review and a review when they arrive in Kolkata. If New Zealand is talking Southees, this could be a fitting end to a series that has been on a simmer. That would also give Eden, which has hosted local T20 tournaments and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 in the surreal silence of an empty stadium and a Covid-19 quarantine center, a reason to roar. Again.