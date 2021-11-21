Peng Shuai: Videos Claiming to Show Missing Chinese Tennis Star Raise Questions





Chinese media touted two new videos as proof that missing tennis star Peng Shuai is safe and sound, but the videos have only raised more questions about the players’ wellbeing. Peng, 35, wrote a post on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, in which she claimed to have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of former China Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli. Peng claimed that Zhang, 75, forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago. The post was quickly removed and Peng has since disappeared from social media and public view. Tennis players and officials, led by Steve Simon, CEO of the Womens Tennis Association, are demanding a full investigation into Pengs’ claims and guarantees of her safety and well-being. The Beijing-controlled Global Times news agency posted two videos on Saturday showing Peng in a restaurant, ostensibly over the weekend. In the videos, posted by GT editor Hu Xijin, Peng and her coach and friends are talking in the restaurant. UN, WHITE HOUSE DEMANDS PROOF OF SECURITY PENG SHUAI, CHINA SAYS IT IS NOT AWARE At one point the coach says: “This year is not the same as last year. Our plan [inaudible] is ten tournaments. Tomorrow, isn’t it tomorrow November 20th?” A woman next to Peng says “21st”, and the coach agrees, “November 21st.” The woman repeats, “Tomorrow is the 21st”, and the coach agrees again: “21 November.” The second video shows Peng entering the restaurant with the date prominently displayed on the door, but the actual day wiped out. Gordon Chang, columnist and author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” verified the dialogue, noting how odd it is that they go over the full date in the video when talking about plans. “You would say tomorrow, the 20th or tomorrow, Saturday, but they do their best to use the full date,” Chang told Fox News. PENG SHUAI: TENNIS STARS, POLITICIANS CALL FOR BOYCOT AS CHINESE CAMP REMAINS MISSING Chang also pointed out how odd it was for someone to randomly record a conversation over dinner. The quality of the video makes it difficult to doubt its authenticity, but it is not easy, perhaps not even possible to verify when the video was recorded. But the fact that Beijing felt the need to broadcast videos shows that international pressure is hitting them, Chang said. CHINA’S EXTENSIVE REFERENCES VR PENG SHUAI INCLUDE JACK MA, ACTRESS FAN BINGBING “You see public opinion changing around the world, so Beijing has to do something,” Chang told Fox News. He also emphasized that Peng looks like she’s in “good shape,” a positive sign if the video is indeed authentic. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Normally, when China parades people in front of these televised confessions, they look like they’ve been under duress, but she looks good, which means they didn’t scare her,” Chang said. “I suspect they’ll get her out soon, and who knows what, but figure it out.”

