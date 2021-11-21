Taylor’s Buzzer-Beater sinks penguins – SIUE





Next game: vs. St Thomas (Min.) 21-11-2021 | 12:00 PM CT YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Ray’Sean Taylor’s Three-pointer from 35 feet as time went on, the SIUE men’s basketball jumped to a 69-66 victory over host Youngstown State on Saturday afternoon during the J. Arnold Wealth Management Company Tournament. The shot made a comeback for SIUE, who were trailing eight at halftime and with less than a minute to play with two. The Cougars took their second win of the year and improved to 2-3. Youngstown State dropped to 2-2. With two seconds left and possession on the sidelines, Courtney Carter inbounded the ball to Taylor, who initially mishandled the ball. He picked it up and hoisted it to the edge, beating it through time. “We just fought”, SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. “I’ve been saying it for weeks. I believe in this team! What about that game? What about this team fighting the way they fought and overcoming obstacles during the game?” The Penguins led 66-64 after a Taylor jumper with 37 seconds left. Lamar Wright blocked a shot with 10 seconds left and Shamar Wright grabbed the loose ball, found Courtney Carter on the break. Carter served to Shaun Doss, Jr. who hit the running layup to tie the score with five seconds left. The Penguins tipped the ball back into the backcourt in the ensuing inbounds play to return it to SIUE. “We get the stop and you have to decide whether you make a mistake or not,” explained Barone. “Our guys said, ‘No, we’ll stop.’ Then we get a steal and a lay-up.”

Trailing 39-31 to start the second half, SIUE applied much more pressure in the second half, forcing 13 turnovers in the period, leading to 15 points. Before the game, the Cougars scored 21 points from 18 YSU giveaways. “It’s so cool when you see teams start to believe in what they’re doing in the game,” said Barone. Taylor tied his career high with 24 points. He knocked down eight of 17 shots from the field and was 6 for 8 from a three-point range, becoming the first SIUE player to have at least five threes in a game since the 2017-18 season. He grabbed seven rebounds and provided four assists. “He recently told me, ‘I’m not a freshman,'” Barone said. Doss scored 19 points high on the season to hit the 900-point plateau in his college career, including his time at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. “That’s huge,” said Barone. “Because of the sacrifices the young man has made to be part of a team.” SIUE made a season-best 48 percent (23-48) of its shots. The Cougars hit nine three-pointers in the season and were 47 percent (9-19) from long range. Youngstown was an identical 23-48 from the field. The Penguins were 5 for 17 from three-point reach. Michael Akuchie had 14 points to lead three YSU players in double figures. SIUE will finish his time at the tournament with a Sunday matchup with St. Thomas. Tipoff is scheduled for noon CT Sunday. “Our boys deserve it,” said Barone. “A lot of teams are working hard and a lot of teams are earning it right now. I’m happy with our guys and I’m really proud of them.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siuecougars.com/news/2021/11/20/mens-basketball-taylors-buzzer-beater-sinks-penguins.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos