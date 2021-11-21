UAE cricket: Shah Rukh Khan, Mumbai Indians, Manchester United are part of Emirates T20 League – News





There will be no shortage of international stars in the band’s new tournament Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Photo: AFP By web desk Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 15:31 The UAE will soon have its own T20 League. And there will be no shortage of international stars with the geographically well positioned UAE, not to mention her credentials in successfully hosting the recently concluded T20 World Cup, IPL and the PSL. Six heavyweights from franchise tournaments around the world, including IPL’s Mumbai Indians and Shah Rukh Khan’s Knight Riders franchise, will team up in the upcoming Emirates T20 League in January next year, The Times of India reported on Friday. The Glazer family, owners of Manchester United football club, which recently fell short in their bid for one of the two new IPL franchises, will also invest in the new League. Financial services provider Capri Global also showed interest in the bids for the IPL franchise. They are also going to fund a team in the Emirates T20 League. Kiran Kumar Gandhi, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, will also invest in the League, albeit without Parth Jindal, the other 50% co-owner of the IPL franchise. The Sydney Sixers, one of the most successful Australian Big Bash League franchises, will become the Emirates T20 League’s last team, adding to their longstanding efforts to invest in competitions outside their home country. ALSO READ: Work on the League began in 2019. The Chennai Super Kings franchise had also initially expressed interest, but later dropped. The League has been sanctioned by ECB President Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. Sheikh Nahyan is an avid cricket follower and was instrumental in bringing and organizing the T20 World Cup, the IPL, in the UAE. The League of UAE follows the same blueprint of successful franchise leagues around the world such as the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League (PSL), Australian Big Bash (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and many others. The League’s modalities are still being worked out, according to the ECB.

