Peng Shuai Situation Explained: Chinese State Media Releases New Video of Missing Tennis Star

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has not been seen in public for 18 days. This comes after she accused a former leader of the Chinese Communist Party of assault on Nov. 2. It has sparked great concern within the WTA and tennis community about her whereabouts.

The former French Open and Wimbledon doubles champion claimed that retired Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex three years ago in a since-deleted online post on Chinese social media site Weibo. Peng has not been seen in public since, apart from a heavily-researched video released by Chinese state media of her at a Beijing restaurant on Saturday.

The WTA has actively pressured China to confirm Peng’s security and investigate her allegations, even threatening to withdraw its lucrative businesses from the country if those actions are not taken. The White House and the United Nations also came to Peng’s defense, as both called for an investigation into her charges and disappearance.

Peng’s tennis mates were equally supportive, with Novak Djokovic called her disappearance “shocking” and Chris Evert describes the whole situation as ‘troubling’. Billie Jean King wrote that she hopes Peng, a former world No. 1, is found safe while Alize Cornet “Let’s not shut up” added with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

The world’s most prominent tennis player, Naomi Osaka, tweeted that she is “in shock at the current situation” and “sending love and light her way”.

Serena Williams, the sport’s foremost force long before Osaka, shared the same image of Peng with an equally concerned feeling.

Here’s a chronological breakdown of how the whole situation with Peng went, starting with the latest updates:

November 20: Chinese state media publishes first images of Peng since disappearance

Chinese state media shared a video of Peng dining in Beijing a day after the tennis star was alleged to have shared three photos on Chinese social media platform WeChat. Global Times editor Hu Xijin, who posted the video to Twitter, said the dinner took place on Saturday and that Peng’s friends and coach were there.

The video comes after Xijin tweeted Peng remained “free” at home and would “participate in some activities” on Friday.

While WTA CEO Steve Simon said seeing Peng in the video was a “positive” development, he described the evidence as “inadequate” and remains “concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety, and that the assault charge is censored and wiped out “the rug.”

“It remains unclear whether she is free and capable of making decisions and taking actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference,” Simon said.

According to a Sky News translation, the people who dined with Peng referenced the date and her recent appearances several times. Peng himself did not speak in the video.

November 19: White House, UN call to investigate the situation in Peng Shuai

The White House broke silence on Peng’s plight by demanding proof of her safety and condemning China’s censorship. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is “deeply concerned” about the tennis star’s disappearance and is seeking “independent and verifiable evidence” of her location and condition.

A day earlier, US President Joe Biden said he was “considering” a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of the country’s handling of human rights issues.

“First, every report of sexual assault must be investigated, and we support women’s ability to speak up and take responsibility, here or in the world. Second, we will continue to champion freedom of expression, and we know that The PRC does not tolerate any criticism and has a record of silencing those who speak out, and we continue to condemn those practices.”

The United Nations joined the White House’s defense of Peng, with Liz Throssell, spokesman for the United Nations Office for Human Rights, calling for a “complete transparency” investigation.

“What we would say is that it would be important to have evidence of her whereabouts and well-being, and we would push for a full transparency investigation into her allegations of sexual assault,” Throssell said.

November 19: China says it is ‘not aware’ of the situation involving Shuai . is involved

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it were not “aware” of the situation surrounding Peng Shuai, according to the Associated Press. Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told media that the matter was “not a diplomatic matter” and added that he is “not aware of the situation”.

Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the United Nations human rights agency in Geneva, said the situation called for “a full transparency investigation into her allegation of sexual assault”.

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee declined to comment on the matter.

November 18: Simon, WTA threatens to withdraw Chinese business

Simon redoubled his threat to withdraw WTA business from China, a country in which his organization has expanded in recent years, if it did not confirm Peng’s security and investigate her allegations.

“We are certainly willing to end our business and deal with all the complications that come with it,” Simon saidCNN. “Because this is certain, this is bigger than the business.”

“Women should be respected and not censored,” he added.

China hosted 19 WTA tournaments in 2019 alone for a total of $30.4 million in prize money. Shenzhen is slated to host the 2022-2030 WTA Finals, having done so for the first time in 2019. The 2019 finals had a prize pool of $14 million.

November 17: WTA questions the legitimacy of Peng Shuai statement

An email allegedly sent from Peng on Wednesday alleged that the WTA had not received its approval or verification before releasing its statement. These were Peng’s first public comments since her allegations, but some, including the WTA, questioned the legitimacy of the statement.

“The news in that release, including the allegation of sexual assault, is not true,” the email read, tweeted by the Chinese state-affiliated media China Global Television Network. “I am not missing and I am not unsafe. I am just resting at home and everything is fine.”

Simon then openly wondered if Peng was being forced to write it.

“The statement released today by the Chinese state media about Peng Shuai only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts.”Simon wrote:. “Peng Shuai must be able to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source.”

Peng has yet to be seen since her social media post on Nov. 2.

November 15: China remains silent on charges of Peng Shuai, disappearance

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijansaid“This is not a diplomatic question” when asked about Peng’s allegations, adding that he “hadn’t heard of the matter”. The country, 13 days after Peng’s post, has yet to recognize it.

November 14: WTA chief calls for an investigation into the situation

Steve Simon, the WTA chief, in a statement called for a “full, fair and transparent” investigation into Peng’s allegations. At the time, no one had seen or heard of Peng for 12 days, prompting the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai to spread on social media.

“Of course she showed tremendous courage to go public,”Simon told the New York Times. “Now we want to make sure that we move forward to a place where a full and transparent investigation is carried out. Anything else is, I think, an insult to not just our players, but to all women.”

Simon threatened to withdraw WTA’s business from China if the country failed to properly investigate Peng’s allegations. China currently hosts 11 WTA tournaments and the tour finals in Shenzhen.

Although Simon could not directly confirm Peng’s whereabouts or condition, he told the Times that several sources – including the Chinese Tennis Association – told him she is “safe and not under any physical threat”. Simon’s ‘understanding’ was that she was in Beijing.

Nov 2 Peng Shuai makes sexual assault allegations against Zhang

In a 1,600-word message to Weibo, Peng accused 75-year-old Zhang, a former leader of the Chinese Communist Party, of pressuring her into having sex about three years ago. Peng, 35, claimed the attack happened after Zhang invited her to play tennis at home with him and his wife, but admitted she had no proof.

“I was so scared that afternoon,” wrote Peng, who claimed a security guard was waiting outside the door while the attack took place. “I never gave permission, crying all the time.”

Peng said she and Zhang got to know each other while the latter was Tianjin’s party chief from 2007-2012, and Zhang forced her into sex after leaving his post as Deputy Prime Minister of China in 2017.

“I know that for someone of your stature, Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, you have said that you are not afraid,” Peng wrote. “But even if it’s like throwing an egg against a stone, or if I’m like a moth drawn to the flame and inviting self-destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you.”

The message was deleted within 30 minutes and Chinese censors blocked search terms such as Peng’s name.