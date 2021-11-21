Sports
Stunning claim that Cricket Australia HAS SUCCESSFUL investigation into Tim Paine scandal
Cricket Australia has been accused of botching its investigation into the 2018 Tim Paine sexting scandal, with claims that the lewd messages have never been recovered.
According to News Corp, the female Cricket Tasmania employee central to the allegations was also never interviewed on the matter.
Cricket Australia paid an outside company to forensically examine Paine’s phone, but the November 2017 lewd exchange was not found.
Shortly before leaving for England, Paine was interviewed by CA Integrity Chief Sean Carroll and legal counsel Christine Harman.
The married father of two – who cooperated throughout the investigation – insisted that the text exchange was between two consenting adults.
Cricket Australia has admitted they should have dumped Tim Paine as test captain after he was candid about his sexting scandal in 2018
The Cricket Australia board at the time declared the incident closed and kept it at home after the investigation acquitted Paine.
The text exchange was made public on Friday, with Paine, 36, confirming that he would no longer lead the team for the Ashes.
Earlier on Saturday, Cricket Australia admitted they should have dumped Paine as test captain after he opened up about his 2018 sexting scandal.
At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, CA chairman Richard Freudenstein admitted that the current board and chief executive “were not on all the details of the investigation” three years ago.
He also said the current administration would have pushed for a different skipper.
“I can’t talk about the 2018 decision, I wasn’t there,” said Freudenstein.
“But I say based on the facts as they are now, the Cricket Australia board would not have made that decision.
The married father of two (pictured with wife Bonnie) sent a female Cricket Tasmania staffer some suggestive texts and an unsolicited image
Tim Paine offered his wife a five-year public and emotional apology for the “hurt and pain” he caused her when he sent lewd messages to a female colleague
“I recognize that the decision has clearly sent the wrong message that this behavior is acceptable and without serious consequences.
“The role of the Australian cricket captain must be performed to the highest standards.”
Freudenstein continued: ‘Tim admits he made a mistake in 2017 and since then his conduct as a leader and cricket (achievements) have been great.’
With Paine’s Test career in tatters, Alex Carey will be his likely replacement behind the stumps, with CA stating they have ‘speeded up the process’ of announcing the wicketkeeper’s successor for the Ashes and beyond.
CA also pointed out that they have since conducted a “full review” when it comes to education about sexual harassment.
Saturday’s development follows. The Australian Cricketers’ Association jumped to Paine’s defense 24 hours earlier and were adamant that he should have stayed in his coveted role.
In a statement, the ACA said they were “saddened” that Paine, a father of two, felt the need to step down as captain of the Australian test team.
“Although regrettable, this was a historic error that was a private matter between consenting individuals. Tim fully cooperated with a Cricket Australia integrity investigation in 2018 in which he was acquitted,” the statement read.
“Tim humbly acknowledged the respect that comes with the Australian captaincy and his resignation reflects his appreciation for the role he played so well during a difficult period for Australian cricket.”
The statement further outlined that Paine “played a vital role in restoring pride to the Australian team” following his appointment in 2018 and has “the full and unequivocal support of the ACA” despite his mistake.
On Friday, Paine relinquished the Test captaincy after details of his lewd behavior came out publicly.
Paine, 36, sent a photo of his penis to a female colleague along with a flood of lewd text messages on November 22-23, 2017 – the eve and morning of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.
It was Paine’s return to the Test arena after a seven-year wait.
Australia tests cricket captain Tim Paine, 36, sent string of raunchy texts to female Cricket Tasmania colleague
As news of the scandal broke on Friday, Paine said he and his wife had endured the betrayal at the time and that she had forgiven and supported him.
‘Do you want to taste my d**?? F**k me, I’m seriously hard,” read one of the messages Paine sent to the Cricket Tasmania employee.
Months later, Paine was ushered in as the leader of Australian cricket in 2018 after captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were banned for 12 months, along with opener Cameron Bancroft, who was sidelined for nine months.
The trio was caught on camera using hidden sandpaper to roughen the ball during the tour of South Africa.
Cricket Australia is said to have found out about Paine’s sexting in June 2018 and launched an investigation together with Cricket Tasmania.
The woman complained in 2018 about “Mr Paine’s sexually explicit, unwanted and unsolicited photo of his genitals in addition to the explicit sexual comments.”
She was said to have been shocked by the comments and the pornographic photo, which she found offensive.
Paine got it as the savior of Australian cricket after captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were suspended along with opener Cameron Bancroft
Tim Paine’s wife Bonnie (pictured) has chosen to assist her husband, whose career is in tatters
Paine admitted Friday that his behavior was unacceptable.
“Although I was acquitted, I deeply regretted this incident at the time, and I still do,” he said.
“I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am immensely grateful for their forgiveness and support.
“We thought that this incident was over and that I could fully focus on the team, as I have done for the past three or four years.
“However, I was recently informed that this private text exchange would become public.
“On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community.
“I am deeply sorry for the pain and pain I have caused my wife, my family and the other party. I’m sorry for any damage this does to the reputation of our sport.”
Daily Mail Australia has approached Cricket Australia for comment.
Tim Paine’s Rise and Dramatic Fall in Sexting Scandal
Australian captain Tim Paine walks to change ends during a cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia on January 9, 2021
2010: Tim Paine makes his test debut against Pakistan, replacing the injured Brad Haddin, but is dumped upon the return of the incumbent
April 2016: Paine marries Bonnie Maggs
November 17, 2017: Admitted Shock Reminder for Ashes Series
November 22-23, 2017: Paine sends obscene messages to a female colleague on the eve and morning of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. The couple had exchanged texts throughout the year
January 2018: Selected for squadron to tour South Africa
March 25, 2018: Appointed interim captain after Steve Smith and David Warner resigned over ‘sandpapergate’ scandal involving balls
March 28, 2018: Paine is named captain for the 4th Test of the series, becoming the Australian side’s 46th captain
April 2018: Awarded a national contract by Cricket Australia
June 2018: Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania become aware of the reports and launch an investigation into a complaint from the woman. Paine claims he was acquitted during the investigation. His wife Bonnie was aware of the messages but chose to stay with him
2018 – 2021: Paine continues as test captain and retains the Ashes in England in 2019
November 19, 2021: Paine resigns as full details of the explicit posts surface
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10223863/Cricket-Australia-admits-dumped-Tim-Paine-shameful-sexting-scandal.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]