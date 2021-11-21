Stunning claim that Cricket Australia HAS SUCCESSFUL investigation into Tim Paine scandal

Cricket Australia has been accused of botching its investigation into the 2018 Tim Paine sexting scandal, with claims that the lewd messages have never been recovered.

According to News Corp, the female Cricket Tasmania employee central to the allegations was also never interviewed on the matter.

Cricket Australia paid an outside company to forensically examine Paine’s phone, but the November 2017 lewd exchange was not found.

Shortly before leaving for England, Paine was interviewed by CA Integrity Chief Sean Carroll and legal counsel Christine Harman.

The married father of two – who cooperated throughout the investigation – insisted that the text exchange was between two consenting adults.

The Cricket Australia board at the time declared the incident closed and kept it at home after the investigation acquitted Paine.

Earlier on Saturday, Cricket Australia admitted they should have dumped Paine as test captain after he opened up about his 2018 sexting scandal.

At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, CA chairman Richard Freudenstein admitted that the current board and chief executive “were not on all the details of the investigation” three years ago.

He also said the current administration would have pushed for a different skipper.

“I can’t talk about the 2018 decision, I wasn’t there,” said Freudenstein.

“But I say based on the facts as they are now, the Cricket Australia board would not have made that decision.

The married father of two (pictured with wife Bonnie) sent a female Cricket Tasmania staffer some suggestive texts and an unsolicited image

Tim Paine offered his wife a five-year public and emotional apology for the “hurt and pain” he caused her when he sent lewd messages to a female colleague

“I recognize that the decision has clearly sent the wrong message that this behavior is acceptable and without serious consequences.

“The role of the Australian cricket captain must be performed to the highest standards.”

Freudenstein continued: ‘Tim admits he made a mistake in 2017 and since then his conduct as a leader and cricket (achievements) have been great.’

With Paine’s Test career in tatters, Alex Carey will be his likely replacement behind the stumps, with CA stating they have ‘speeded up the process’ of announcing the wicketkeeper’s successor for the Ashes and beyond.

CA also pointed out that they have since conducted a “full review” when it comes to education about sexual harassment.

Saturday’s development follows. The Australian Cricketers’ Association jumped to Paine’s defense 24 hours earlier and were adamant that he should have stayed in his coveted role.

In a statement, the ACA said they were “saddened” that Paine, a father of two, felt the need to step down as captain of the Australian test team.

“Although regrettable, this was a historic error that was a private matter between consenting individuals. Tim fully cooperated with a Cricket Australia integrity investigation in 2018 in which he was acquitted,” the statement read.

“Tim humbly acknowledged the respect that comes with the Australian captaincy and his resignation reflects his appreciation for the role he played so well during a difficult period for Australian cricket.”

The statement further outlined that Paine “played a vital role in restoring pride to the Australian team” following his appointment in 2018 and has “the full and unequivocal support of the ACA” despite his mistake.

On Friday, Paine relinquished the Test captaincy after details of his lewd behavior came out publicly.

Paine, 36, sent a photo of his penis to a female colleague along with a flood of lewd text messages on November 22-23, 2017 – the eve and morning of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

It was Paine’s return to the Test arena after a seven-year wait.

Australia tests cricket captain Tim Paine, 36, sent string of raunchy texts to female Cricket Tasmania colleague

As news of the scandal broke on Friday, Paine said he and his wife had endured the betrayal at the time and that she had forgiven and supported him.

‘Do you want to taste my d**?? F**k me, I’m seriously hard,” read one of the messages Paine sent to the Cricket Tasmania employee.

Months later, Paine was ushered in as the leader of Australian cricket in 2018 after captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were banned for 12 months, along with opener Cameron Bancroft, who was sidelined for nine months.

The trio was caught on camera using hidden sandpaper to roughen the ball during the tour of South Africa.

Cricket Australia is said to have found out about Paine’s sexting in June 2018 and launched an investigation together with Cricket Tasmania.

The woman complained in 2018 about “Mr Paine’s sexually explicit, unwanted and unsolicited photo of his genitals in addition to the explicit sexual comments.”

She was said to have been shocked by the comments and the pornographic photo, which she found offensive.

Paine got it as the savior of Australian cricket after captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were suspended along with opener Cameron Bancroft

Tim Paine’s wife Bonnie (pictured) has chosen to assist her husband, whose career is in tatters

Paine admitted Friday that his behavior was unacceptable.

“Although I was acquitted, I deeply regretted this incident at the time, and I still do,” he said.

“I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am immensely grateful for their forgiveness and support.

“We thought that this incident was over and that I could fully focus on the team, as I have done for the past three or four years.

“However, I was recently informed that this private text exchange would become public.

“On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain and pain I have caused my wife, my family and the other party. I’m sorry for any damage this does to the reputation of our sport.”

