IU football with another pathetic display against Minnesota – The Daily Hoosier

At this point it would be insane to expect different results.

For the third straight week, Indiana’s clumsy, foul-prone offense didn’t give the Hoosiers a chance to salvage a win in their final home game of the season against Minnesota. Instead, Minnesota’s IU 35-14 fell at a sparsely populated Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Senior Day.

IU has now been surpassed 102-24 in the past three weeks and the offense has gained 262 yards or less in every game. Over their now seven-game losing streak, they have been surpassed by 238 to 81. 35 of those 81 points came against Maryland, meaning they have only scored 7.7 points per game in the other six.

The game started promisingly, as IU ended a 16-play, 67-yard Minnesota drive at the 8-yard line with a 4th stop. And IU responded with a 14-play, 92-yard touchdown drive the other way for a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

“We executed our first drive well, 92 yards is hard to do against a good defense, which they are,” head coach Tom Allen said after the game.

But the attack was subsequently halted, leading to a disastrous remainder of the half. The Hoosiers won just four yards for the remainder of the first half, while the Golden Gophers registered a second quarter with 21 points. After consecutive touchdown drives of 68 and 66 yards, Minnesota’s last touchdown of the half was set up by an interception thrown by IU freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley. He was only 3-of-7 for 17 yards with two interceptions on the night, though he added 68 yards on the ground.

“We weren’t able to keep it up,” Allen said of the offense after the first stage. “Of course you have to be able to play football. … Of course that saves a lot of stress if you can do that. Not acceptable, not by our standard, and it has been that way for most of the season.”

While playing well into the third quarter, McCulley only attempted seven passes as IU chose to call almost exclusively running plays, even in the third and long term. Allen seemed frustrated with the conservative play-calling.

“You can’t just call the game careful and play the game,” he said. “It puts a lot of pressure on your defense if you can’t score points, and eventually they just wear out.”

Between their first run of the game and the last, IU performed 31 plays for 52 yards.

After Indiana fell behind 28-7 and McCulley threw his second interception, he was benched in favor of walk-on Grant Gremel, who found freshman Malachi Holt-Bennett for a late fourth quarter score from Indiana on their last drive of the night. That touchdown was the first of their careers for Gremel and Holt-Bennett, and IU’s first by a wide receiver since the Idaho game in week two.

Allen is not ruling out the possibility of Gremel starting in the season finale in West Lafayette.

“Absolutely,” Allen said when asked if he was open to starting Gremel. “Whatever we need to do to beat Purdue. That’s it. That’s the bottom line. Everything comes to the table.”

The Hoosiers fell to 2-9 during the season and 0-8 in Big Ten play. After opening the season ranking at number 17, IU is kicking off its first win-less league campaign since 2011.

NEXT ONE: IU will close out the season at Purdue next Saturday. Those games start at 3:30 p.m. Eastern at Ross Ade Stadium.

