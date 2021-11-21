New video of smiling Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai emerges amid global outrage | world news





A new video of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has emerged after photos showed her surrounded by toys amid growing concerns in the sporting world and several countries demanded to know where she was after she accused a former deputy prime minister of sexually assaulting her. abused. On Saturday, Chinese state media posted a video purporting to show two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai smiling and healthy. Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times newspaper, posted a video of the 35-year-old walking into a restaurant wearing a coat, knit cap and face mask. I bought two video clips showing Peng Shuai having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows that they were shot in Beijing on Saturday, Hu posted on Twitter along with the videos. In the other video, Peng is seen wearing a mask and sitting at a table talking to people over a meal. I bought two video clips showing Peng Shuai having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows that they were shot in Beijing on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HxuwB5TfBk — Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) Nov 20, 2021 According to AFP, they heard talk of “tennis matches” and a man who was sitting with Peng and two other women said that “tomorrow is 20 November”. But one of the women quickly interrupts him to say, “It’s the 21st,” or Sunday. Peng has not been seen in public since he alleged on the Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this month that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, had “forced” her into sex during an on-off relationship of several people. years. Also read | Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai to appear ‘soon: Global Times editor’ Pengs claims were quickly removed from the Twitter-esque platform and the whereabouts of the former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champions have been a mystery ever since. The head of the Women’s Tennis Association, which has threatened to end lucrative contracts with China unless it gets word that Peng is safe and sound, said Steve Simon, while he was “glad” to see the footage, “it remains unclear whether she is free and capable of making decisions and taking actions independently, without coercion or outside interference”. “This video alone is not enough. I have been clear about what needs to be done and our relationship with China is at a crossroads,” Simon said in a statement. Also read | Djokovic backs WTA China 100 percent withdrawal threat amid missing Peng The videos were posted by Hu after he retweeted photos of a laughing Peng by the Twitter account @shen_shiwei, labeled “China state-affiliated media” by the social network. “I confirmed today through my own sources that these photos are indeed the current state of Peng Shuai. For the past few days she has been staying free in her own house and she did not want to be disturbed. She will appear in public and participate in some activities soon , the editor of the Global Times posted on Twitter. Before that, the state-run CGTN posted a screenshot on Twitter of what it believes was an email written by Peng to the WTA. Peng claims her previous allegations are “not true” and that she is “resting at home and everything is fine”. But the clumsy language and cursor visible in the screenshot raised doubts about its authenticity. China has repeatedly declined to comment on the matter. Peng represented China at the Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics and won gold for China at the 2010 Asian Games. (With AFP inputs)

