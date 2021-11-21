Girls Hockey Prep: South St. Paul Clears CEC in Home Opener

The Packers set the tone with two goals in quick succession in the opening minutes of the game, before adding two extra markers in the second and third periods for a 4-0 shutout win.

After opening their season on the road with a 4-2 road win over Anoka, CEC coach Courtney Olin acknowledged that nerves played a part in their highly anticipated return to their home track.

I think there was a lot of excitement and nerves tonight knowing it’s our first home opener and having fans back in the arena after a year, said Olin. And then the second scenario is playing a top team with a lot of depth. I think both scenarios worked against us, but after the reset (timeout) we fought back and at least participated.

SSP’s skating prowess provided teachable moments that Olin hopes her team can apply to their daunting regular season schedule.

It was definitely a learning moment for us, and there are things we need to work on, Olin said. I think tonight showed that if they weren’t in the best position a team with speed will benefit, and you can see on the scoreboard that clearly hurt us.

The energy and build-up leading up to the puck drop at Northwoods Credit Union Arena evaporated in what seemed an instant during the first period of the tilt on Friday. The Packers struck twice in the opening three minutes of the game when junior striker Aliyah Danielson buried a loose puck near the crease 38 seconds into play before junior Sarah Wincentsen added the team’s second goal at 2:23. The quick start for the visitors forced Olin to call a time-out to regroup.

For the remainder of the opening frame and into the second, SSP’s speed continued to wreak havoc across all four lines, putting CEC’s Araya Kiminski at the top of her game with big saves on odd-man rush opportunities. The junior goalkeeper finished the game with 18 saves for the Lumberjacks on 22 shots.

After being denied numerous scoring opportunities by Kiminski, the Packers added a grueling third tie at 7:29 of the second period by freshman defenseman Lily Pachl on a rebound to make it 3-0. Seventh-grade Paige Johnson scored the fourth and final goal for SSP 11 minutes into the third period with a wrist shot on a breakaway.

The Lumberjacks finished the game with 12 shots on target, all of which were sent aside by SSP junior goalkeeper Delaney Norman before the shutout. Norman was high in the net throughout the third period as CEC were able to generate most of his scoring opportunities, including some good looks at the power play. Senior forward Dana Jones was the most active goal-scoring threat for the Jacks with four shots on target, followed by senior forward Brynn Martin with three.

Offensive zone time and pressure were ramped up as the team made some adjustments between bouts that senior defender and captain Tenley Stewart brought out to provide a much needed spark.

We put her forward as an attacker to try to create something and make some changes, Olin said. Unfortunately we couldn’t do much with that, but at least we created some chances and got better as the game went on.

After another ranked match-up against No. 3 Orono on Saturday, November 20, the Lumberjacks will conclude their three-game home stand on Tuesday, November 23 with a game against Moose Lake Area at 7:30 PM.

South St. Paul 2-1-13

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0-0-10

First Period 1. SSP, Aliyah Danielson (Sarah Wincentsen, Kayla Matuzak), 0:38; 2. SSP, Wincentsen (Kayla Matuzak, Lilie Ramirez), 2:23.

Second period 3. SSP, Lily Pachl (Cate Dwelle, Ramirez), 7:29.

Third Period 4. SSP, Paige Johnson (Kylie Evazich, Bailey Vesper), 11:33.

Rescues Araya Kiminski, CEC, 19; Delaney Norman, SSP, 12.