A newspaper report announcing the Australian women’s cricket team to tour England in 1951 explained which conventions the brightest star defied. In parentheses next to each player’s name was the standard description of her role: “wicketkeeper”, “spin bowler”, “fast bowler”, etc. Betty Wilson read: “Australia’s best all-rounder”.

Wilson, born 100 years ago today in Melbourne, was quickly described as the world’s best. “The female Bradman” also stuck, though, as clichés go, it lacked Wilson’s signature precision: unlike The Don, she was deadly on the ball and in the field, closer to Bradman and Keith Miller together; the discrepancies in admiration and wealth were and remain apparent.

Perhaps the term ‘all-rounder’ even failed her, bringing her close to players who were only adept at more than one facet of the game. Like Sir Garfield Sobers, Wilson could lay claim to unusual brilliance in three divisions: dashing and correct batting, piercing off-spin and fielding, described as unrivaled in the women’s game.

Wilson in the practice nets at Lord’s in 1951 – she was the first player to double 10 wickets and a century in a Test. ( Getty Images: S&G/PA Images )

It was an eye-catching throw that set her on her cricket journey. At 10am, watching the Collingwood Ladies team play, she sent errant balls back to the keeper and was immediately taken on the team. At that tender age, she didn’t make it to 25 in their grand final.

The results stemmed from a total dedication to the daily training of the game and the regulation of work obligations around the play until every move was demanding.

“I had the action of a medium-paced bowler,” she told Cricinfo.

“But I could get that ball within sixpence of where I wanted.”

Wilson played 11 Tests in her career, taking 68 wickets with a bowling average of 11.80. ( Supplied: Australian Cricket Society )

In 1938, she was a Victorian Representative at just 16. War delayed her test arc by a decade. At 36, she played the last of 11 Tests for 862 runs at 57.46 and 68 wickets with a surprising 11.8. There is a stat column for her catches, but not for her unprecedented throws.

The sense of anticipation that accompanied Wilson to the crease in club games in Melbourne is seen in descriptions of an innings against Collingwood in 1954. Wilson cracked 140 runs, 94 of them from the boundaries. By Betty’s standards, one reporter thought, it was just “firm.”

Too few witnessed the performance that established her legend: 90 runs and 10 wickets on the Test debut at the Basin Reserve; the first Test hat-trick for women; or when she became the first player, male or female, to achieve double 10 wickets and a century in a Test.

‘She literally danced around the wicket’

Bradman even saw Wilson play a test at the Adelaide Oval, during the 1958 series against England. Faith Thomas, herself a pioneer in myriad ways, recalled seeing Sir Donald as just another dude out for “poo-poo-women’s cricket” until Wilson unleashed a deluge of shots.

“Everything went for four and God knows what,” said Thomas in 2016.

“She literally danced around the wicket. Well, old Bradman was so pink he clapped. When Betty got out, he left. Betty showed him that women can do it.’

Wilson made 127 that day, then put out her pads and claimed 6-71 from 49 overs.

It would be an underestimation of the attitude of the time to say that women’s cricket was not respected by others. Reports from the 1949 Adelaide Test highlight the mockery of 9,159 fans who showed up on the first day.

Australia was 2-3 within minutes of the game starting. Spotting men. Wilson, in her second Test, strode to the center in her signature wide-brimmed hat and knocked the English bowlers to every corner of the ground. After 111 in 189 minutes the country’s first Ashes century, and half of Australia’s total, she left with a “unique ovation”.

Don Bradman saw Wilson play at Adelaide Oval in 1958, and she was said to have turned ‘pink’ for her skill. ( Supplied: Australian Cricket Society )

Before that day was over, Wilson took the first of what ended up being six wickets for 23 out of 26.5 overs. English batter Hazel Sanders walked away with a broken tooth. Few were willing to shit what they had seen. Indeed, the next day Wilson denied herself more wickets with a dive catch and side-on runout that only she could have achieved. Gate earnings were handsome. The players saw no one.

Wilson’s best was, in his own words, saved for her final Ashes series. In the first innings of the second Test in St Kilda, when Australia was skittled 38 times on a soggy pitch, there was laughter in the England side. Thirty overs later, the tourists were all out for 35, Wilson’s deadly 7-7 with her historic hat-trick.

She made a mockery of the circumstances, then peeled off a century 26 runs more than England’s second innings, when Wilson added four more wickets for an 11-16 match analysis from 29 eight-ball overs. The batting summary for that Test was Wilson 112, England 111, but the game was a draw.

Two rejected marriage proposals

how was she? Introducing Wilson’s Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2017, former Test star Mel Jones suggested a character much more like Miller than Bradman, saying that Wilson was a straight-shooter who liked chardonnay and punting, and never felt the need to be tied up.

Wilson was much more interested in touring with her cricket team than in household chores. ( Getty Images: S&G/PA Images )

It is often said that she turned down two marriage proposals in order to maintain her devotion to cricket. She actually accepted one engagement, to a cricket umpire named Batchelor. It didn’t end in tears after a dodgy LBW decision. For Betty, cricket tours appealed much more than home chores.

In 2018, a campaign for a Wilson statue, led by broadcaster Angela Pippos, was supported by Jones and fellow cricket great Belinda Clark, but progress stalled.

Whispers suggested that one stumbling block with the MCG, whose suburbs are littered with bronzed male legends, is that honorary members must have performed with distinction on and have a “strong connection” with the ground itself.

Wilson played against Kentat Sevenoaks, at the start of the Australian Women’s Cricket Team tour of England in 1951. ( Getty Images: Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Hulton Archive )

Wilson can hardly be blamed for having played only one major game of her career there. It was the 1949 test against England. She took six wickets, scored 100 runs and would have scored more if she hadn’t felt compelled to push the game while everyone else was content to let it out. She was not one for a draw.

On Wednesday December 1, the daughter of a Clifton Hill bootmaker will be honored at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, on Melbourne’s more upscale side. The Betty Wilson Centenary Luncheon is hosted by the Australian Cricket Society, to whom Wilson gave a charming address in 2005, the year she was presented her highly anticipated baggy green.

Five years later, like Bradman before her, she fell a century short of pleasing the stattos. The respect for her achievements only grows.

The Australian Cricket Society has organized a Betty Wilson Celebration Luncheon in Kooyong on December 1. ( Supplied: Australian Cricket Society )

