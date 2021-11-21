Sports
Cricket fans pause to celebrate another century for Australian Test great Betty Wilson
A newspaper report announcing the Australian women’s cricket team to tour England in 1951 explained which conventions the brightest star defied. In parentheses next to each player’s name was the standard description of her role: “wicketkeeper”, “spin bowler”, “fast bowler”, etc. Betty Wilson read: “Australia’s best all-rounder”.
Most important points:
- Betty Wilson was Australia’s best cricketer
- She would have turned 100 today
- Wilson played 11 Tests, all got 862 runs at an average of 57.46 and took 68 wickets
Wilson, born 100 years ago today in Melbourne, was quickly described as the world’s best. “The female Bradman” also stuck, though, as clichés go, it lacked Wilson’s signature precision: unlike The Don, she was deadly on the ball and in the field, closer to Bradman and Keith Miller together; the discrepancies in admiration and wealth were and remain apparent.
Perhaps the term ‘all-rounder’ even failed her, bringing her close to players who were only adept at more than one facet of the game. Like Sir Garfield Sobers, Wilson could lay claim to unusual brilliance in three divisions: dashing and correct batting, piercing off-spin and fielding, described as unrivaled in the women’s game.
It was an eye-catching throw that set her on her cricket journey. At 10am, watching the Collingwood Ladies team play, she sent errant balls back to the keeper and was immediately taken on the team. At that tender age, she didn’t make it to 25 in their grand final.
The results stemmed from a total dedication to the daily training of the game and the regulation of work obligations around the play until every move was demanding.
“I had the action of a medium-paced bowler,” she told Cricinfo.
In 1938, she was a Victorian Representative at just 16. War delayed her test arc by a decade. At 36, she played the last of 11 Tests for 862 runs at 57.46 and 68 wickets with a surprising 11.8. There is a stat column for her catches, but not for her unprecedented throws.
The sense of anticipation that accompanied Wilson to the crease in club games in Melbourne is seen in descriptions of an innings against Collingwood in 1954. Wilson cracked 140 runs, 94 of them from the boundaries. By Betty’s standards, one reporter thought, it was just “firm.”
Too few witnessed the performance that established her legend: 90 runs and 10 wickets on the Test debut at the Basin Reserve; the first Test hat-trick for women; or when she became the first player, male or female, to achieve double 10 wickets and a century in a Test.
‘She literally danced around the wicket’
Bradman even saw Wilson play a test at the Adelaide Oval, during the 1958 series against England. Faith Thomas, herself a pioneer in myriad ways, recalled seeing Sir Donald as just another dude out for “poo-poo-women’s cricket” until Wilson unleashed a deluge of shots.
“Everything went for four and God knows what,” said Thomas in 2016.
Loading
Wilson made 127 that day, then put out her pads and claimed 6-71 from 49 overs.
It would be an underestimation of the attitude of the time to say that women’s cricket was not respected by others. Reports from the 1949 Adelaide Test highlight the mockery of 9,159 fans who showed up on the first day.
Australia was 2-3 within minutes of the game starting. Spotting men. Wilson, in her second Test, strode to the center in her signature wide-brimmed hat and knocked the English bowlers to every corner of the ground. After 111 in 189 minutes the country’s first Ashes century, and half of Australia’s total, she left with a “unique ovation”.
Before that day was over, Wilson took the first of what ended up being six wickets for 23 out of 26.5 overs. English batter Hazel Sanders walked away with a broken tooth. Few were willing to shit what they had seen. Indeed, the next day Wilson denied herself more wickets with a dive catch and side-on runout that only she could have achieved. Gate earnings were handsome. The players saw no one.
Wilson’s best was, in his own words, saved for her final Ashes series. In the first innings of the second Test in St Kilda, when Australia was skittled 38 times on a soggy pitch, there was laughter in the England side. Thirty overs later, the tourists were all out for 35, Wilson’s deadly 7-7 with her historic hat-trick.
She made a mockery of the circumstances, then peeled off a century 26 runs more than England’s second innings, when Wilson added four more wickets for an 11-16 match analysis from 29 eight-ball overs. The batting summary for that Test was Wilson 112, England 111, but the game was a draw.
Two rejected marriage proposals
how was she? Introducing Wilson’s Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2017, former Test star Mel Jones suggested a character much more like Miller than Bradman, saying that Wilson was a straight-shooter who liked chardonnay and punting, and never felt the need to be tied up.
It is often said that she turned down two marriage proposals in order to maintain her devotion to cricket. She actually accepted one engagement, to a cricket umpire named Batchelor. It didn’t end in tears after a dodgy LBW decision. For Betty, cricket tours appealed much more than home chores.
In 2018, a campaign for a Wilson statue, led by broadcaster Angela Pippos, was supported by Jones and fellow cricket great Belinda Clark, but progress stalled.
Whispers suggested that one stumbling block with the MCG, whose suburbs are littered with bronzed male legends, is that honorary members must have performed with distinction on and have a “strong connection” with the ground itself.
Wilson can hardly be blamed for having played only one major game of her career there. It was the 1949 test against England. She took six wickets, scored 100 runs and would have scored more if she hadn’t felt compelled to push the game while everyone else was content to let it out. She was not one for a draw.
On Wednesday December 1, the daughter of a Clifton Hill bootmaker will be honored at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, on Melbourne’s more upscale side. The Betty Wilson Centenary Luncheon is hosted by the Australian Cricket Society, to whom Wilson gave a charming address in 2005, the year she was presented her highly anticipated baggy green.
Five years later, like Bradman before her, she fell a century short of pleasing the stattos. The respect for her achievements only grows.
Coming soon: Join the ABC Sports and Tribune teams this summer to vote for your favorite Ashes moments for women and men.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-21/cricket-fans-celebrate-another-century-test-great-betty-wilson/100627492
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]