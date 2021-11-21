Sports
Texas Football Makes History With Loss To West Virginia For All The Wrong Reasons
Is Texel back? Definitely not.
The Longhorns dropped another game on Saturday, losing 31-23 to Big 12 foe West Virginia. After the loss, Texas dropped to just 4-7 on the year with only a 2-6 record against conference opponents.
Texas is a legendary program with the sixth most wins in FBS history and four poll-era national championships, most recently a title in 2005. They competed for a title in 2009.
BENDER: Should OSU be #2? Buckeyes leaves no doubt in blaze against Spartans
But this certainly wasn’t a milestone year for the program, not in a positive way. And the loss to West Virginia only makes matters worse. Here’s a look at some unfortunate milestones the Longhorns have achieved with their loss to the Mountaineers.
losing streak
This season is one of the worst in the program’s history. The losing streak is definitely approaching that point.
Texas has now lost six straight games, which is the longest streak since 1956, when the Longhorns dropped eight in a row to finish the season. That season, the streak was started by West Virginia.
There isn’t much history of long losing streaks for Texas. Only in three previous seasons have the Longhorns lost five or more games in a row. The 1938 and 1956 teams each have the longest streak, with eight games. The Longhorns also lost five games in a row in 1936.
MORE: Bijan Robinson injury update: Texas star walks back for year with dislocated elbow
No longer eligible for bowl
Back in the day, Texas was always involved in bowl games. It was eligible every year from 1998 to 2009; it missed only two bowl games from 1969 to 1987.
But with this loss, the Longhorns have failed to qualify for the 2021 bowl, meaning next week’s game against Kansas State will be their last of the 2021 season.
Texas has been eligible for bowls for four straight years and has certainly had success in those matchups, winning every one of those games. Those results helped Texas finish in the AP Top 25 for the past three seasons.
Texas will not be ranked at the end of this season.
MORE: 5 Crazy Stats From Buckeyes’ Rest Against Spartans
lose conference
Texas hasn’t been a powerhouse in recent years, but it’s rarely been the doormat of the Big 12. While Kansas will likely have that “honor” again in 2021, Texas will be very close (especially considering the Jayhawks are the Longhorns in Austin).
With six losses already, it equals the most conference losses Texas has ever had in a season. That figure matches the teams’ records set in 1956, 1997, 2010, and 2016. Should Texas lose to Kansas state next week, it would drop to 2-7 in conference play, which is its worst record ever.
Even the overall record is approaching a program low, though it certainly won’t drop all the way to 1956 levels at 1-9.
But if Kansas State beat Texas in the final week of the season, the Longhorns will have a 4-8 record. That would be the program’s most losses since that infamous 1956 season. It would also tie the 1938 team for its second-most losses in a season (eight). The four wins would be the fewest since 1997.
