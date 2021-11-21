Sports
Peng Shuai: missing Chinese tennis star appears in Beijing | News about sexual violence
Chinese sports star Peng Shuai has attended a tennis tournament in Beijing, according to official photos, amid mounting international concerns over her whereabouts after she accused a senior Chinese leader of sexual assault.
China Open, which hosted the tournament, released photos of Peng during the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals on Sunday.
The photos were posted on the official WeChat page of the event.
Hu Xijin, editor of the Communist Party-owned Global Times, also posted a 37-second video on Twitter of Peng watching the match with five other people.
Peng Shuai appeared at the opening ceremony of the final of a teenage tennis match in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at the scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy
Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) Nov 21, 2021
The former world number one in doubles hadn’t been seen or heard in public since she said on social media on Nov. 2 that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex, and they later had an on-off consensual relation.
Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has responded to her allegation. Pengs’ social media post was quickly removed and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China’s heavily censored internet.
World tennis organizations have expressed concern that the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) threatens to pull tournaments from China. The United States and the United Kingdom have called for proof of Pengs’ whereabouts and safety.
A spokesman for the WTA told Reuters news agency that photos and video footage of Peng that appeared on Sunday remain unsatisfactory and do not address the concerns.
Pengs’ appearance at the tournament came after she visited a popular restaurant in downtown Beijing on Saturday night.
Hu had also posted a video of the outing, which a restaurant manager confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.
I bought two video clips showing Peng Shuai having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows that they were shot in Beijing on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HxuwB5TfBk
Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) Nov 20, 2021
Seven people, including Peng, were at the Sichuan restaurant, the manager, Zhou Hongwei, said, adding that they ate in a private room and were accompanied by the restaurant owner.
The restaurant was busy as usual, Zhou said, showing a bill of noodles and bamboo shoots. They didn’t have much. I think they were mostly chatting.
Peng joins a growing number of Chinese businessmen, activists and citizens who have disappeared in recent years after criticizing party figures or cracking down on corruption or campaigning for democracy and labor rights.
Some resurface weeks or months later without explanation, suggesting they are being warned not to disclose their detention or the reason.
Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the WTAs, expressed concerns about Pengs’ safety on Saturday, despite Hu posting the two videos of her in a restaurant.
While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and capable of making decisions and taking actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference. This video alone is not enough, Simon said. Our relationship with China is at a crossroads.
The International Olympic Committee has remained silent on the status of Peng, who has competed in three Olympic Games and contributed to the IOC’s multimillion-dollar revenue from broadcasting and sponsorship.
Emma Terho, the newly elected head of the IOC Athletes Commission charged with representing the interests of Olympic athletes, said in a statement on Saturday that we support the quiet diplomacy approach favored by the IOC.
Last week, the foreign branch of state television released a statement in English attributable to Peng, withdrawing its accusation against Zhang. The WTA’s Simon questioned its legitimacy, while others said it only heightens their concerns for her safety.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/21/peng-shuai-videos-photos-of-missing-chinese-star-posted-online
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]