Peng Shuai: missing Chinese tennis star appears in Beijing | News about sexual violence

Chinese sports star Peng Shuai has attended a tennis tournament in Beijing, according to official photos, amid mounting international concerns over her whereabouts after she accused a senior Chinese leader of sexual assault.

China Open, which hosted the tournament, released photos of Peng during the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals on Sunday.

The photos were posted on the official WeChat page of the event.

Hu Xijin, editor of the Communist Party-owned Global Times, also posted a 37-second video on Twitter of Peng watching the match with five other people.

Peng Shuai appeared at the opening ceremony of the final of a teenage tennis match in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at the scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) Nov 21, 2021

The former world number one in doubles hadn’t been seen or heard in public since she said on social media on Nov. 2 that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex, and they later had an on-off consensual relation.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has responded to her allegation. Pengs’ social media post was quickly removed and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China’s heavily censored internet.

World tennis organizations have expressed concern that the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) threatens to pull tournaments from China. The United States and the United Kingdom have called for proof of Pengs’ whereabouts and safety.

A spokesman for the WTA told Reuters news agency that photos and video footage of Peng that appeared on Sunday remain unsatisfactory and do not address the concerns.

Pengs’ appearance at the tournament came after she visited a popular restaurant in downtown Beijing on Saturday night.

Hu had also posted a video of the outing, which a restaurant manager confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.

I bought two video clips showing Peng Shuai having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows that they were shot in Beijing on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HxuwB5TfBk Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) Nov 20, 2021

Seven people, including Peng, were at the Sichuan restaurant, the manager, Zhou Hongwei, said, adding that they ate in a private room and were accompanied by the restaurant owner.

The restaurant was busy as usual, Zhou said, showing a bill of noodles and bamboo shoots. They didn’t have much. I think they were mostly chatting.

Peng joins a growing number of Chinese businessmen, activists and citizens who have disappeared in recent years after criticizing party figures or cracking down on corruption or campaigning for democracy and labor rights.

Some resurface weeks or months later without explanation, suggesting they are being warned not to disclose their detention or the reason.

Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the WTAs, expressed concerns about Pengs’ safety on Saturday, despite Hu posting the two videos of her in a restaurant.

While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and capable of making decisions and taking actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference. This video alone is not enough, Simon said. Our relationship with China is at a crossroads.

The International Olympic Committee has remained silent on the status of Peng, who has competed in three Olympic Games and contributed to the IOC’s multimillion-dollar revenue from broadcasting and sponsorship.

Emma Terho, the newly elected head of the IOC Athletes Commission charged with representing the interests of Olympic athletes, said in a statement on Saturday that we support the quiet diplomacy approach favored by the IOC.

Last week, the foreign branch of state television released a statement in English attributable to Peng, withdrawing its accusation against Zhang. The WTA’s Simon questioned its legitimacy, while others said it only heightens their concerns for her safety.