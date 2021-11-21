Two Chinese veterans of German table tennis took part in the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time, both at the age of 38_Han Ying

Título original: Two Chinese veterans of German table tennis took part in the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time, both at the age of 38

On November 21, Beijing time, the Houston World Table Tennis Championships will officially kick off on the 23rd local time (early next Wednesday, Beijing time), with countries arriving one after the other. The German table tennis team includes not only the well-known men’s table tennis veteran Boll, but also two Chinese veterans: Han Ying and Shan Xiaona.

Han Ying and Shan Xiaona will turn 38 this year. Han Ying was born in April 1983 and Shan Xiaona was born in January 1983. They are both about the same age and are both from Anshan, Liaoning. The domestic table tennis competition is fierce, and Han Ying and Shan Xiaona have joined the German nationality early on and played in Germany. Both competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Rio Olympics. They also won the women’s team silver medal at the Rio Olympics. However, due to the previous rules, neither of them could participate in the World Table Tennis Championships.

Participating in the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time at the age of 38 is also a rare event in the world table tennis world. Their teammate, 40-year-old Boll, has competed in the World Table Tennis Championships for the 18th time this year. In China, 30-year-old Liu Shiwen has already begun to make good people and gradually withdraw from the main position of the national team.

Shan Xiaona was very excited about the first match, she took a vlog as a souvenir when she left. Han Ying also posted a photo of himself and Shan Xiaona.

Shan Xiaona said that now that she has a daughter, she should do her best to comfort her every time she enters the competition. At the same time, affected by the epidemic, she cannot take her family to watch the match. Even the whole team is left without pick up.

However, the journey of the two World Table Tennis Championships was not an easy one. The Chinese women’s table tennis team played against all the main players. Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha were all in attendance. In Japan, Mima Ito is still the biggest opponent. Before the match, he expressed arrogance and wanted to win all the championships in the events in which he participated. South Koreans Tian Zhixi and Shen Yubin are also excellent. In particular, although 17-year-old Shen Yubin is also competing in the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time, she is 21 years younger than the two German table tennis veterans and has a clear physical advantage. At the same time, Shen Yubin took second place in the women’s singles and women’s doubles champion in the just-concluded Asian Championships.

A well-known shredder, Han Ying is the first player in the German team competition. In the women's singles of the current Olympics, Han Ying cut the lead, beating Han Ping and Shen Yubin and Cui Hyoju. Both young players were defeated by 38-year-old Han Ying. In these World Table Tennis Championships, Han Ying's performance is still worth looking forward to!

