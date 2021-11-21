Blackhawks bombed early by Oilers in streak-ending loss





EDMONTON, Alberta The Blackhawks felt they had another sharp start against the Oilers on Saturday. We were right in the first 10 minutes, said interim coach Derek King. I thought, oh, this is going to be a good game for us. We could beat that team. But a few overturns and a few breakdowns soon derailed the train. A Connor McDavid goal on the rebound, a Tyson Barrie bombshell on a five-on-three power play, a Kailer Yamamoto shorthanded rocket after a disastrous drop pass from Seth Jones, and a Ryan McLeod maneuver around Kevin Lankinen after Jonathan Toews cleared the Oilers. the water had set four goals in nine minutes. The Hawks were never able to climb out of that gap in the first period in their eventual 5-2 loss, ending their winning streak at four and giving King his first loss. You make a mistake, you flip a puck, it’s… [about] what we do next, King said. We can’t let it snowball. We need to clear some areas. Of course you want to start well and play with an edge, added Alex DeBrincat. Of course it’s easier than going down 4-0, right? DeBrincat was again the Hawks’ bright spot, scoring twice to raise his season goal to 11 in 17 games, a pro rata pace of 53 goals. His second score, on a two-on-none rush alongside Philipp Kurashev, briefly brought the Hawks in within two until Leon Draisaitl scored the Oilers’ second shorthanded goal to seal the result. But as the game was out of reach for most of the night, perhaps the most interesting piece was a marathon crew early in the second period. The Hawks were stuck in their defensive zone for centuries as the Oilers rolled all four front lines one after the other. Hawks defenders Connor Murphy and Caleb Jones ended up with unfathomable 4:50 serves until the Hawks were finally able to clear the puck, somehow unscathed. It was long, Murphy said. We went through different waves of feeling during the shift… [We] went from super tired to just not being tired anymore and just getting through it. After playing only once in the previous seven days, the NHL schedulers gave the Hawks a 22-hour turnaround between puckdrops, the minimum time allowed this weekend to go into Sunday’s game against the Canucks. But considering how Saturday went, that could be lucky. [It] could be good for us, DeBrincat said. [We can] forget this one, go play right away.

