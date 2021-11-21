Liz Ellis Sues Mark Taylor Over Cricket Australia Texting Investigation

Australian netball legend Liz Ellis has devastated Cricket Australia and the way the sports organization has tried to deal with the sacking of former captain Tim Paines.

The wicket keeper quit his role as captain of the Australian Test cricket team on Friday, brought down by a series of lewd texts he had sent to a former Cricket Tasmania employee.

The Herald Sun was the first to reveal Paine had sent the woman ad*** pic, among other sexually charged posts, on the eve of the 2017/18 Ashes series.

Paine subsequently withdrew as captain in an emotional statement to the media on Friday afternoon.

The saga took another dramatic turn on Saturday when the chairman of Cricket Australia (CA) Richard Freudenstein admitted the organization had made a mistake to not disclose Paine’s sexting scandal sooner, after the case was investigated in 2018.

He said Paine would not have been elevated to captaincy in today’s Australian cricket culture.

Freudenstein’s comments put the blame on Cricket Australia’s previous board of directors in 2018, when the sport was led by chief executive James Sutherland and former chairman David Peever. Ex-Test captain Mark Taylor was also a board member at the time.

During Saturday’s Zoom press conference involving Freudenstein and CA CEO Nick Hockley, it was revealed that both were aware of Paine’s sexting scandal when they were appointed to their positions at the top of the organization.

They took no action when notified.

Ellis criticized the damning contradiction in Freudenstein’s comments when she raised the scandal on Nines. Sports Sunday.

It’s worth pointing out that I feel like Richard Freudenstein has also just been blamed for saying, My board wouldn’t have done this. But he was informed when he came on board as chairman, Nick Hockley was informed about this, Ellis said.

So they knew it well before this was blown up publicly.

Why didn’t he make that decision then? You can’t say our board wouldn’t have done it if you hadn’t made the decision when you learned about it, which was months ago.

A terrible example of victim blaming

A Cricket Tasmania investigation found Paine had not violated the organization’s code of conduct, while CA’s Integrity Unit investigation also exempted Paine from a code of conduct violation.

In a statement on Friday, Cricket Tasmania’s Frontline said: The allegations against Tim Paine by a former Cricket Tasmania employee were not brought to Cricket Tasmania’s attention until formal charges of theft were filed against that employee mid-2018

They added that the interaction was consensual and private, occurred only once, was between mature adults and was not repeated.

Freudenstein originally said in a statement: CA does not condone this type of language or behavior. However, CA, Cricket Tasmania and the Australian Cricketers Association described the text exchange between Paine and his former Cricket Tasmania colleague as consensus.

Ellis said the woman involved in the text exchange with Paine had been discredited as Taylor a CA director in 2018 when an investigation into the matter was conducted, also described the exchange as consensual while sitting next to Ellis as a fellow panelist on Sports Sunday.

It’s worth putting some context around that too, Mark, in that it was consensual at the time, but a workplace complaint was filed later, Ellis said.

I think we should also keep that in mind, that the person on the other end of the text messages eventually filed a complaint.

I was disappointed to see that in the first line of their statement Cricket Tasmania really tried to discredit the woman involved. That was a horrible example of victim blaming and they should probably take a good look at themselves.

Ellis pays tribute to Paine’s wife

Ellis also spoke highly of how Paines wife Bonnie has treated herself during this saga.

The other woman I really feel sorry for here is Bonnie Paine, Ellis said. It breaks my heart to think that she had been with Tim for 10 years. She’d been through those lows when he first played test cricket, and then he went through, by his own admission, some horrific lows before being recalled.

She went through that with him and thinking about her sitting at home with a newborn baby on what should have been her husband’s proudest day and he wasn’t thinking about his job and he wasn’t thinking about her, he was thinking about getting these text messages to send. heartbroken for her.

Bonnie and Tim Paine asked questions together in an exclusive interview with The Herald Sun, published on Sunday, where the cricketer’s wife lamented the injustice of the sexting scandal dragged up again years after it happened.

My heart really goes out to her (Bonnie) and I think she showed a lot of fortitude through this, and especially through that interview, Ellis said.

It gives me no joy to talk about the Paines and their relationship.

Taylor angry over CA . decisions

CA’s Integrity Unit investigated Paines’ sexually charged posts in 2018 after Paine was named captain following the infamous sandpaper scandal in South Africa that rocked Australian cricket.

Ellis teased Taylor about his role as a former CA board member and why the Paine investigation was kept quiet at the time.

Taylor was adamant that the decision to keep the investigation confidential was made in the best interests of all parties involved.

He also agreed that it was the right move for Paine to step down on Friday, leaving Ellis to wonder why if it was the right decision now, it wasn’t the right decision three years ago when CA hired him as captain. .

I think we really need to focus on the Cricket Australia board and the culture and those bigger questions, Ellis said.

If he resigned now, why wasn’t it good enough to resign when the board found out (in 2018) and you didn’t have to make it public?

Ellis also complained about the silence of former CA chairman David Peever, saying it is incredibly disappointing not to hear from him because as chairman the buck stops with him.

Taylor defended his board decision to ignore Paines’ sexting history when the 36-year-old was appointed full-time captain in 2018, after Steve Smith endured a one-year suspension from international cricket.

He reiterated that the decision not to make the investigation public was in the best interests of Paine and the woman who filed the complaint, and denied all allegations of toxic culture at Cricket Australia.

Taylor also spoke about how he believes the CA board made the right decision with the information it had about Paines’ sexting episode at the time.

As a board, and if I’m confident that our management of Cricket Australia at the time, you don’t have three-and-a-half years afterwards, Taylor said.

You should make decisions at a time that you believe will be in the best interests of all parties involved, using the information available to you at the time.

Taylor also said he thinks Paine is now a different man than the one who sent those test messages in 2017.

First, I’m still saddened and quite distressed to see what happened Friday, Taylor said.

To see Tim, somewhat like his predecessor (Steve Smith), give up in tears is not something I enjoyed watching. I find it quite distressing. Especially to Tim, who I believe has done so much for Australian cricket since the sandpaper scandal of March 2018, to restore pride in our national team and confidence in our national team.

To see it end that way, like I said, saddens me a lot, but looking at what he said there at the end, I like that he stood up and took responsibility for it.

His actions are inappropriate. That said, keep in mind it’s important to note that he sent them, not as the captain of the Australian cricket team, as a man who played four Test matches for Australia at that stage.

Taylor also took a thinly veiled swipe at Freudenstein because the current chairman apparently hoped to put the blame on the previous administration.

Three or four years later is a wonderful thing, isn’t it? said Taylor.

I don’t know if he has any more information that the Integrity Unit of Cricket Australia had in 2018.

I think it’s interesting to note that even now, that being said, the chairman of Cricket Australia, they didn’t stop Tim. He resigned, he himself resigned.

Paine’s Lewd Text Messages Exposed

Paine said in his emotional press conference on Friday: he deeply regrets it sexually charged texting exchange with former Cricket Tasmania colleague.

it comes after The Herald Sun published new text messages exchanged between the woman and Paine in which they both write that they could face consequences if the messages ever became public.

They were both f***ed when this came out, the woman texted.

Paine reportedly responded by sending an image of his penis with the caption: True, so fked.

it comes after a series of sexually charged messages Paine sent to the woman were published in the hours leading up to his resignation on Friday.

In his statement, Paine said: Although acquitted (by CA’s Integrity Unit investigation), I deeply regretted this incident at the time, and still do. I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am immensely grateful for their forgiveness and support.

We thought that this incident was over and that I could fully focus on the team, as I have done for the past three or four years. Recently, however, I became aware that this private text exchange would become public.

On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community. I am deeply sorry for the hurt and pain I caused my wife, my family and the other party.

I’m sorry for any damage this does to the reputation of our sport. And I believe it is the right decision for me to step down as captain with immediate effect. I don’t want this to be an unwelcome disruption to the team leading up to what is a massive Ashes series.

I enjoyed my role as captain of the Australian cricket team. It was the greatest privilege of my sporting life to lead the Australian men’s test team. I am grateful for the support of my teammates and proud of what we have been able to achieve together. I ask them for their understanding and forgiveness.

To Australian Cricket Fans I am deeply sorry that my past behavior has affected our game on the eve of the Ashes. My apologies for the disappointment I have caused to fans and the entire cricket community.