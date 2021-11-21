Sports
OSU vs Texas Tech Football Score, Recap, Cowboys Win Over Red Raiders
LUBBOCK, Texas It was a shutout on the South Plains.
The ninth-ranked state of Oklahoma shutout a conference opponent for the first time since 1995 a 23-0 win over Texas Tech, holding the Red Raiders to 108 total yards, a week after they had 529 yards in an Iowa State disturbance.
The Cowboys improved to 10-1 and secured a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game on December 4 in Arlington, Texas. It will be the Cowboys’ first time playing in the conference title game. But first, the Cowboys have Bedlam, next Saturday in Stillwater.
With just under five minutes left on Saturday night, Texas Tech finally surpassed the 100-yard for the game, hitting Oklahoma State territory just three times in the game.
Texas Tech hadn’t been shut out of Nebraska since 1997.
Here are four more takeaways from the Cowboys win:
OSU vs. Texas Tech Football:Tay Martin sets his mark on his cowboy career and more notable figures
Run game comes alive in the second half
Oklahoma State rushed just 60 yards in the first half, but that number more than doubled in the third quarter alone.
With starter Jaylen Warren playing sparingly, Dominic Richardson led the way.
The Oklahoma City sophomore finished with 20 carries for 84 yards, while quarterback Spencer Sanders added 48 yards on six carries, with a 9-yard touchdown run.
In all, the Cowboys rushed for 188 yards. Sanders threw for 239 and a touchdown on 19-of-38 passing.
‘A very good adjuster’:Why Jim Knowles and the Oklahoma State Defense Can Adapt to Anything
John Paul Richardson stellar as filler
With Brennan Presley restricted to strictly point return duty due to injury, true freshman John Paul Richardson had the biggest game of his young career.
The 6-foot, 180-pound final receiver was targeted 10 times, bringing in six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.
He was an ideal complement to outside receiver Tay Martin, who had seven catches for 130 yards despite dropping a possible touchdown catch in the third quarter.
‘Many high expectations’:How Oklahoma State’s Logan Carter Gets the Most Return from Back Surgery?
Tanner Brown has a perfect night
With the OSU charge coming to a stop in the red zone every now and then, kicker Tanner Brown provided the points the Cowboys needed.
Brown, UNLV’s senior walk-on transfer, scored field goals from 24, 33 and 19 yards.
He would have made an attempt from 44 yards, but Texas Tech was flagged for calling out signals similar to those of the offense. The penalty gave OSU a first down, and the drive eventually ended in a 9-yard touchdown run by Spencer Sanders.
‘Just keep rocking’:OSU’s Spencer Sanders Returns To Lubbock As Another Quarterback
Danny Godlevske out, Josh Sills returns
At the start of the game, it looked like OSU would do without two internal offensive linemen due to injury center Danny Godlevske and left guard Josh Sills.
But after starting left guard Tyrese Williams rolled his ankle during the Cowboys first series, Sills came into play on the next possession.
Sills missed last week’s game against TCU with a foot injury. Godlevske was injured against TCU last week.
Redshirt sophomore Joe Michalski filled in for Godlevske in the middle.
‘Eventually people will notice’:Why the State of Oklahoma Deserves More Respect Than It Gets
2/ https://www.oklahoman.com/story/sports/2021/11/20/oklahoma-state-vs-texas-tech-football-live-score-updates-observations/8641487002/
