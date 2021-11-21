Tennis-Peng Shuai appears in Beijing, WTA not reassured

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament hosted by China Open.
Peng can be seen among the guests at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals wearing a dark blue jacket and white pants, according to the photos published on the event’s official WeChat page.
The former world number one in doubles had not been seen or heard in public since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had forced her into sex and that she later had an on-off consensual had a relationship.
Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has responded to her allegation. Peng’s social media post was quickly removed and the topic has been blocked from discussion on the heavily censored internet in China.
World tennis organizations have expressed concern that the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) threatens to pull tournaments from China. The United States and Britain have called for proof of Peng’s whereabouts and safety.
The photos and video footage of Peng that appeared on Sunday remain “inadequate” and do not address WTA concerns, a group spokesperson told Reuters by email.
The US and British embassies in Beijing did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment on Peng’s actions in the Chinese capital on Sunday.
Peng also visited a popular restaurant in downtown Beijing on Saturday night. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-backed Global Times posted a video of the outing, which a restaurant manager confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.
Seven people, including Peng, were at the Sichuan restaurant, the manager, Zhou Hongmei, said, adding that they ate in a private room and were accompanied by the owner of the restaurant.
“The restaurant was busy as usual,” Zhou said, showing a bill of noodles and bamboo shoots. “They didn’t have much. I think they mostly talked.’
PENG . SAFETY
The issue of Peng’s safety and whereabouts has surfaced as China prepares to host the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, amid calls from global human rights groups and others for a boycott over his human rights record.
Searches for Peng’s name on the popular Chinese microblog Weibo were still unsuccessful on Sunday, and discussions of her initial allegations have been blocked on social media.
Chinese state media company CGTN on Wednesday released an email Peng sent to WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon, saying the assault allegations were false. Twitter is blocked in China.
Hu from the Global Times also tweeted Peng’s performance at the tennis tournament on Sunday. The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party in China.
Videos posted by Hu and a Global Times reporter show her smiling, waving and signing autographs for children.
The 37 seconds video Hu posted showed Peng lined up with people being introduced to the public. An announcer says: “Two-time Grand Slam champion, former world number one in women’s doubles – Peng Shuai!” She waves, smiles, and acknowledges applause.
Global Times chief reporter Chen Qingqing posted a 31-second video, apparently from the same event. Peng appears to be signing big tennis balls for kids and posing with them for photos.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the images, both of which were attributed to Global Times employee Cui Meng.
(This story corrects the spelling of the restaurant manager’s name in the ninth paragraph)
Reporting by Brenda Goh, Sophie Yu, Yew Lun Tian, Gabriel Crossley and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
