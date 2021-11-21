Two Chinese-German table tennis veterans took part in the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time, both at the age of 38_Han Ying

Original name: Two Chinese table tennis veterans competed in the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time, both at the age of 38

Beijing Time on November 21 The Houston Table Tennis World Championships officially begin at 23rd local time (Beijing time early next Wednesday morning) and the countries will arrive in a row. The German table tennis team not only has the well-known men’s table tennis veteran Boll, but also two Chinese veterans: Han Ying and Shan Xiaona.

Han Ying and Shan Xiaona will turn 38 this year. Han Ying was born in April 1983 and Shan Xiaona was born in January 1983. They are both about the same age and are both from Anshan, Liaoning. The domestic table tennis competition is fierce and Han Ying and Shan Xiaona have German nationality early on and played in Germany. Both competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Rio Olympics. They also won the women’s team silver at the Rio Olympics. However, due to previous rules, neither of them could participate in the World Table Tennis Championships.

Participating in the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time at the age of 38 is also a rare event in the world of table tennis. Their teammate, 40-year-old Boll, has competed in the World Table Tennis Championships for the 18th time this year. In China, 30-year-old Liu Shiwen has already begun to make good people and gradually withdraw from the national team headquarters.

Shan Xiaona was very excited about the first race, she took the vlog with her as a souvenir when she left. Han Ying also posted a photo of himself and Shan Xiaona.

Shan Xiaona said that now that she has a daughter, she should do her best to comfort her every time she enters the competition. At the same time, because of the epidemic, he cannot watch the game with his family. Even the whole team is without a pick-up.

However, the journey of the two World Table Tennis Championships was not an easy one. The Chinese women’s table tennis team played against all the main players. Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha were all in attendance. In Japan, Mima Ito is still the biggest opponent. Before the match, he expressed his arrogance and wanted to win all the championships in the events he attended. South Koreans Tian Zhixi and Shen Yubin are also great. In particular, although 17-year-old Shen Yubin is also competing in the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time, she is 21 years younger than two German table tennis veterans and has a distinct physical advantage. Meanwhile, Shen Yubin took second place in the women’s doubles and women’s doubles championships in the just-concluded Asian Championships.

A well-known shredder, Han Ying is the first player in the German team competition. In the current Olympic women’s singles, Han Ying broke the lead, beating Han Ping and Shen Yubin as well as Cui Hyojun. Both young players defeated 38-year-old Han Ying. In this World Table Tennis Championships, Han Ying’s performance is still worth waiting for!Return to Sohu to see more

Supplier: