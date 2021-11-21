A two-night story: No. 7 Minnesota uses three goals in the third period to beat men’s hockey, 4-2





Next game: at St. Thomas 23-11-2021 | 8 pm MINNEAPOLIS, Min. No. Minnesota used three goals in the third period, including two in power play, to beat Penn State 4-2 and earn a series split in Big Ten Conference action Saturday night at the 3M Arena in Mariucci. Penn State drops to 7-6-0 on the year and 1-5-0 in the Big Ten after the loss, while the Gophers improve to 8-6-0 on the year and 5-3-0-0-1- 0 in conference action. HOW IT HAPPENED After a scoreless first period, Penn State opened the scoring for the second straight night as a freshman Ben Schoen (Maumee, Ohio) sent a soaring shot high from the back glass and it bounced right onto sophomore’s stick Jimmy Dowd Jr. (Point Pleasant Beach, NY) who slammed it in at the back door for the 1-0 lead at 5:45 AM.

(Maumee, Ohio) sent a soaring shot high from the back glass and it bounced right onto sophomore’s stick (Point Pleasant Beach, NY) who slammed it in at the back door for the 1-0 lead at 5:45 AM. Minnesota tied the score when Sammy Walker took a stretch pass from Jackson Lacombe and came in on a partial breakaway that fired a laser over Nittany Lion senior’s blocker just-less Oskar Car (Espoo, Finland) and into the far post for the 1-1 score at 11:49 of the middle frame.

(Espoo, Finland) and into the far post for the 1-1 score at 11:49 of the middle frame. The Gophers took their first lead of the game with a power play count early in the third period when Matthew Knies slid one through Autio’s five holes at the far post for the 2-1 lead at 4:57.

The Nittany Lions secured the equalizer as a junior after a draw in the offensive zone Kevin Wall (Penfield, NY) backhanded a rebound at home on the welcome mat after freshman Ryan Kirwan’s (DeWitt, NY) First shot was pushed aside for the 2-2 score at 12:24 of the third period.

(Penfield, NY) backhanded a rebound at home on the welcome mat after freshman (DeWitt, NY) First shot was pushed aside for the 2-2 score at 12:24 of the third period. Minnesota took advantage of an extended 5-on-3 power play to regain the lead when Mason Nevers lit the lamp well as the first PSU penalty expired for the 3-2 lead at 2:49 PM of the third period.

Walker added the final score with an empty netter with 1:22 left in the game to account for the 4-2 final. GOAL ENDING Autio drops to 5-4-0 in the year after making 25 saves, while LaFontaine stopped 35 of 37 shots to take his record to 8-6-0. REMARKS The win is only the Gophers’ fifth against Penn State in their last 19 encounters.

Penn State’s first goal of the game marks the tenth time in 13 games that the Nittany Lions have scored first, but now they are at 7-3-0 this season.

With his second period assist, Schoen has now racked up points in back-to-back games for the second time in his career.

sophomore Christian Sarlo (Lynbrook, NY) collected the secondary assist on Dowd’s second period goal and now has points registered in back-to-back games and is one game away from his career-long three-game point streak last season.

(Lynbrook, NY) collected the secondary assist on Dowd’s second period goal and now has points registered in back-to-back games and is one game away from his career-long three-game point streak last season. With his goal in the third period, Wall has extended his points streak against the Gophers to five games and now has eight points in eight career games against Minnesota failing to register at least one point in just one of those games.

Kirwan now has points in three consecutive games for another run of the best points of his career.

With his assist in the third period, Copeland extends his points streak to four games and three games, but sees his best three-game scoring streak broken in his career. Copeland now has at least one point to his name in eight of his last nine games.

Penn State held the 37-29 lead in shots on target, but went 0-for-4 on the man advantage while Minnesota was 2-for-4.

After beating the Gophers 2-0 in the third period last night, Minnesota returned the favor with a 3-1 margin in the final 20 minutes on Saturday night. Penn State has now allowed two or more goals in the third period on six occasions, with the opponent scoring three or more goals in four of those cases. NEXT ONE The Nittany Lions have had a quick turnaround as they remain in the Twin Cities and begin a two-game run with the St. Thomas Tommies Tuesday night at 7:00 PM (CT) / 8:00 PM (ET). For more information about the 2021-22 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: The Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. 5 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/11/20/minnesota-uses-three-goal-third-period-to-defeat-mens-hockey.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos