Cricket Australia has decided not to make Tim Paine’s investigation public: director





Former skipper and Cricket Australia (CA) board member Mark Taylor has revealed that the Integrity Unit of the sport’s governing body in the country had decided not to disclose the investigation into Tim Paine’s off-field scandal. Taylor, who left the CA board in 2018 following the Cape Town Sandpaper gate scandal involving Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, said the decision was made not only in the interest of the game, but also in the interests of the game. what was best for Tim Paine, his wife Bonnie and the woman involved. “A decision has been made by the integrity unit and supported by the board to keep this (issue) at home,” Taylor told Nine’s Sports on Sunday. “There has clearly been a lot of speculation about the pros and cons of that,” said the former player. “That decision has not only been made about what is best for cricket, but also what is best for Tim Paine, Bonnie Paine and also for the woman involved.” Current Cricket Australia chief Richard Freudenstein had said on Nov. 20 that if his board had been given the information that is now in the public domain, Paine would not have been allowed to continue as skipper. “Three-and-a-half or four years in retrospect is a wonderful thing,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if he (Freudenstein) has any more information the integrity unit had about Cricket Australia in 2018. It’s interesting to note that even now, having said that… they didn’t stop Tim. He stood down, he resigned.” Freudenstein had said on Nov. 20 that when he took over the board two years ago, he had been informed that the case was closed and that investigations had shown that Paine had not violated the code of conduct. “Once you have a private matter that has been subject to a full investigation by the integrity unit, it wouldn’t be normal for that to be part of the handover,” Freudenstein had said. “All I can say is that all of the current Australian cricket board, including the members who sat on the board in 2018, is very clear that if the same circumstances were to arise today, we would make a different decision.” –IANS akm / (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how we can improve our offering has only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times arising from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views and astute commentary on current issues of concern.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so we can continue to bring you more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of bringing you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us put into practice the journalism we’re committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/sports/cricket-australia-decided-not-to-make-public-tim-paine-s-probe-director-121112100261_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos