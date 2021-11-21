Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai seen in online photos

Missing tennis star Peng Shuai made another public appearance at a youth tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she was killed. a senior leader had been accused of sexual assault.

The China Open post on Weibo’s social media service made no mention of Pengs’ disappearance or her accusation. video shows Peng stands next to a court, wave and sign oversized memorial tennis balls for children.

The appearance followed an announcement by the editor of a party newspaper Saturday on Twitter, which can’t be seen by most internet users in China, that the three-time Olympian would soon be making a public appearance.

The ruling party appears to be trying to sound the alarm over Peng without acknowledging her disappearance after former Wimbledon and Paris Open champions this month accused Zhang Gaoli, a party member who ruled until 2018, of forcing her to have sex. to have.

The disappearance of Pengs and the government’s silence in response to requests for information led to calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, a prestige event for the Communist Party. The women’s professional tour was in danger of taking events out of China unless the former No. 1 doubles player’s safety was assured.

Discussion of Pengs’ accusation has been removed from websites in China. A government spokesman denied knowing about the outrage on Friday. The internet filters of the ruling parties also prevent most people in China from seeing other social media abroad and most global news channels.

Peng joins a growing number of Chinese businessmen, activists and ordinary people who have disappeared in recent years after criticizing party figures or cracking down on corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights campaigns.

Some resurface weeks or months later without explanation, suggesting they are being warned not to disclose their detention or the reason.

The editor of the Global Times party newspaper, Hu Xijin, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that Peng was staying freely in her own home and would soon appear in public and participate in some activities.

The Anglophone Global Times, aimed at foreign readers, is known for its nationalistic tone. Hu uses his Twitter account to criticize foreign governments and point out social and economic problems abroad.

Tennis stars and the Womens Tennis Assn. have been unusually loud in demanding information about Peng. Other companies and sports groups are reluctant to confront Beijing for fear of losing access to the Chinese market or other retaliation.

The ruling party has not given any indication as to whether it is investigating Pengs’ accusation against 75-year-old Gao, who left the Standing Committee in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life.

Even if Pengs’ charges are upheld, people in China are often jailed or given other penalties for embarrassing the party by publishing abuse complaints rather than going through the secret, often unresponsive official system. .

The status of star athletes like Peng is especially sensitive. State media celebrate their victories as proof that the party makes China strong. But the party is vigilant to make sure they can’t use their fame and public appeal to tarnish its image.

Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the WTAs, expressed concern for the safety of Pengs after Hu posted two videos on Saturday that: seemed to show her in a restaurant.

While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and capable of making decisions and taking actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference. This video alone is not enough, Simon said. Our relationship with China is at a crossroads.

The International Olympic Committee has remained silent on the status of Peng, who has competed in three Olympic Games and contributed to the IOC’s multimillion-dollar revenue from broadcasting and sponsorship.

Emma Terho, the newly elected head of the IOC Athletes Commission charged with representing the interests of Olympic athletes, said in a statement on Saturday that we support the quiet diplomacy approach favored by the IOC.

Last week, the foreign branch of state television released a statement in English attributable to Peng, withdrawing its accusation against Zhang. The WTA’s Simon questioned its legitimacy, while others said it only heightens their concerns for her safety.