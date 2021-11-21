Women’s hockey loses 6-1 to Mercyhurst





Next game: St. Lawrence 23-11-2021 | 6:00 PM ROCHESTER, NY RIT second year ahead Emma Roland gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead, but it was Mercyhurst who reacted with six unanswered goals to win the CHA game 6-1 on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED RIT second year ahead Emma Roland gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead 3:59 into the first period. Roland entered the Laker zone on the left after a pass from freshman forward Athens Vasdanian . Her first shot was blocked, but quickly fired a second shot that reached the back of the net. The game started after sophomore defender Mia Tsilemos blocked a shot from Mercyhurst deep into the Tigers’ defense.

gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead 3:59 into the first period. Roland entered the Laker zone on the left after a pass from freshman forward . Her first shot was blocked, but quickly fired a second shot that reached the back of the net. The game started after sophomore defender blocked a shot from Mercyhurst deep into the Tigers’ defense. Mercyhurst tied the game at 1-1 when graduate student striker Kristy Pidgeon fired a shot from the high slot after a drop pass from freshman defender Sydney Pedersen with 92 seconds left in the first.

The Lakers added a few goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead, with one coming 6:04 in the period and the other 4:27 in the period.

Mercyhurst accounted for a further three goals in the third period in the space of six minutes into the second half of the period, with the first and last tied for strength and the middle marker on the power play. GAME NOTES Roland’s count gave her only possession of the team goal lead with five.

sophomore goalkeeper Emma Stephen saw her first action of the season, making four saves to compensate for first-year goalkeeper Sarah Coe , who registered 49 saves in 54:25.

saw her first action of the season, making four saves to compensate for first-year goalkeeper , who registered 49 saves in 54:25. Senior Defender Taylor Sims had a team-high six blocks and her 48 of the season continue to lead the team. WHAT’S NEXT RIT hosts St. Lawrence on Tuesday, November 23 at 6:00 PM at the Gene Polisseni Center. The match has been moved to October 21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ritathletics.com/news/2021/11/20/womens-hockey-womens-hockey-drops-to-mercyhurst-6-1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos