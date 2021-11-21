OU in Myrtle Beach Invite Championship Game





Oklahoma State of Utah Sunday 21 Nov. / 2 p.m. CT / HTC Center / Conway, SC NORMAN Oklahoma (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) and Utah State (3-1, 0-0 Mountain West) are scheduled to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational Championship game Sunday, November 21 at the HTC Center in Conway, SC The Sooners defeated East Carolina in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday and advanced to the championship game after an 87-63 win over Indiana State Friday. Tanner Groves led the Sooners by 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting against the Sycamores and has 36 points through two games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. IN THE AIR Sunday’s game will be available on ESPN2 with Dane Bradshaw and Kevin Fitzgerald on the phone. The match tips at 2 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with announcement by Chad McKee and Kevin Henry. SERIES HISTORY Oklahoma and East Carolina will face each other for the first time when the two teams play on Thursday, November 18. The Sooners will participate in the Myrtle Beach Invitational for the first time in the program’s history. EXPLORE THE AGGIES Utah State is led by Ryan Odom, who is in his first season as head coach of the Aggies. USU is 3-1 to open the 2021-22 season with wins over Richmond (85-74), Penn (87-79 | 2OT) and New Mexico State (85-58). Against New Mexico State, four Aggies finished with double-digit points and were led by Rylan Jones with 19 points. Justin Bean scored 17 points and led USU with eight rebounds. Utah State shot 55.1% of the field (16-29) and 61.5% of three (8-13).

Bean leads the Aggies in points (24.0) and rebounds (12.3) per game. He also has a team-high seven steals and needs four points to finish in the top 100 this season.

In addition to Bean, Brandon Horvath (15.8) and Jones (14.5) both average double figures per game. Horvath is the team’s second leading rebounder, averaging 5.5 rebounds per game. LAST TIME OFF… Oklahoma improved to 2-0 at the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational and 4-0 overall after beating Indiana State 87-63.

Tanner Groves registered a season-high 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field. Groves scored double-digit field goals for the first time since his career-best 11 field goals against Kansas in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

registered a season-high 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field. Groves scored double-digit field goals for the first time since his career-best 11 field goals against Kansas in the 2021 NCAA tournament. Three additional Sooners finished with double-digit points, including: Jacob Groves . The younger Groves finished with 11 points and it was the first time both Groves brothers hit double figures.

. The younger Groves finished with 11 points and it was the first time both Groves brothers hit double figures. Jordan Goldwire scored 14 points against the Sycamores, matching his career-high total against Wake Forest (1/9/21).

scored 14 points against the Sycamores, matching his career-high total against Wake Forest (1/9/21). After holding an eight-point lead at halftime, Oklahoma held on tight to the defense against Indiana State to open the second frame. OU started the second half with a 23-4 run.

The Sooners finished the game with a 51.6% field goal percentage and rank sixth in the NCAA in field goal percentage. NEXT ONE Oklahoma hosts Houston Baptist November 24 at 7 p.m. at Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners last played against the Huskies last season, taking the 84-65 victory in the only match-up between the two schools.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2021/11/20/mens-basketball-ou-in-myrtle-beach-invite-championship-game.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos