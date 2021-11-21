Who and where is the Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai?

A simple question grips the sports world and grabs the attention of the White House, the United Nations and others:

Where is Peng Shuai?

The Chinese tennis star disappeared from view for weeks this month after she accused a top Chinese leader of sexual assault, sparking a worldwide chorus of concerns for her safety. Then, this weekend, the editor of a Communist Party-controlled newspaper posted video clips that appear to show Ms. Peng eating in a restaurant and attending a tennis event in Beijing.

A top official in women’s tennis, Steve Simon, said it was positive to see the videos, although he said he remained skeptical that Ms. Peng made decisions freely. China’s authoritarian government has a long track record of ironclad treatment of people who threaten to undermine public trust in the party’s senior leaders.

With only a few months to go before Beijing hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics, Ms Pengs’ case could become another tension in China’s increasingly shaky relationship with the rest of the world.

Who is Mrs. Peng?

Peng Shuai, 35, her last name is pronounced pung, and the ending of her first name rhymes with why is a triple Olympian whose tennis career began more than two decades ago.