Sports
Who and where is the Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai?
A simple question grips the sports world and grabs the attention of the White House, the United Nations and others:
Where is Peng Shuai?
The Chinese tennis star disappeared from view for weeks this month after she accused a top Chinese leader of sexual assault, sparking a worldwide chorus of concerns for her safety. Then, this weekend, the editor of a Communist Party-controlled newspaper posted video clips that appear to show Ms. Peng eating in a restaurant and attending a tennis event in Beijing.
A top official in women’s tennis, Steve Simon, said it was positive to see the videos, although he said he remained skeptical that Ms. Peng made decisions freely. China’s authoritarian government has a long track record of ironclad treatment of people who threaten to undermine public trust in the party’s senior leaders.
With only a few months to go before Beijing hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics, Ms Pengs’ case could become another tension in China’s increasingly shaky relationship with the rest of the world.
Who is Mrs. Peng?
Peng Shuai, 35, her last name is pronounced pung, and the ending of her first name rhymes with why is a triple Olympian whose tennis career began more than two decades ago.
In February 2014, after winning the Wimbledon double crown with Hsieh Su-wei from Taiwan the year before, Ms. Peng up to a world No. 1 in doubles, the first Chinese player, male or female, to reach the highest rank in singles or doubles. She and Ms. Hsieh also took the 2014 French Open doubles title.
Her career in doubles saw a revival in 2016 and 2017. But in 2018 she was banned from professional play for six months, with a three-month suspension after it was revealed she had tried to use coercion and financial incentives to change her Wimbledon doubles partner after the application deadline. She has not competed professionally since early 2020.
Why did she disappear?
Late in the evening on November 2, Ms. Peng posted a lengthy note on the Chinese social platform Weibo that exploded on the Chinese internet.
In the post, she accused Zhang Gaoli, 75, a former deputy prime minister, of inviting her to his home about three years ago and forcing her to have sex. That afternoon I didn’t agree at first, she wrote. I was crying all the time.
She and Mr. Zhang then began a consensual, albeit contradictory, relationship, she wrote. Mr. Zhang was a member of China’s highest governing body, the Politburo Standing Committee, from 2012 to 2017.
Within minutes, censors removed Ms. Pengs’ account from the Chinese internet. Since then, there has been a digital blackout on her allegations.
Women in China who come out as victims of sexual assault and predation have long faced censorship and pushback. But Ms Pengs’ account, which has not been confirmed, is the first to implicate such a high-ranking Communist Party leader, which is why the authorities may have been extra diligent in silencing all discussions on the matter and at some point even block it online. searches for the word tennis.
How has the world reacted?
The censors might have passed had Simon, the head of the Womens Tennis Association, not spoken out on Nov. 14 and called on Beijing to investigate Ms. Pengs’ allegations and stop trying to bury her case.
The confrontation with China has major consequences for other sports organizations. But Mr Simon told CNN that the WTA was willing to withdraw its business from China on this issue.
Fellow tennis players on the list so far including Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King have spoken out in support of Ms Peng. The Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique posted with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai to his 20 million Twitter followers.
The Biden administration and the United Nations Human Rights Agency have joined the conversations for Beijing to prove the well-being of Ms Pengs.
The International Olympic Committee initially said it was happy with reports she was safe, though it later suggested it was practicing quiet diplomacy to resolve the situation. In an interview with Reuters, the committee’s longest-serving member Dick Pound said he doubted the matter would lead to a cancellation of the Winter Games. But he couldn’t rule it out either, he said.
Things could get out of hand if that’s not resolved quickly in a sensible way, Mr Pound told the news agency.
On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal published a essay by Enes Kanter, a center for the Boston Celtics, in which he called for the Winter Games to be moved from Beijing. Mr Kanter was an outspoken critic of the Chinese government and attacked its policies in Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong-Kong and Taiwan.
The streaming partner of the National Basketball Associations in China has removed the Celtics games from its platform in response.
All the gold medals in the world are not worth selling your values and your principles to the Chinese Communist Party, Mr. Kanter wrote in The Journal.
What has China said?
Nothing. Not officially, at least.
Instead, Chinese state-run news organizations and their employees are the only quasi-official voices from the country to cast their votes. Notably, they do this on Twitter, which is blocked in China. Their messages seem to be aimed specifically at persuading the wider world.
First, a Chinese state broadcaster posted an email on Twitter, written in English and attributed to Ms Peng, who denied the assault charge and said she was just resting at home. Mr Simon the email rejected as a crude fabrication, saying it only heightens his concerns about the tennis stars’ safety.
Then Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the state-controlled Global Times newspaper, began sharing videos that appear to show Ms Peng to his 450,000 Twitter followers.
In Mr Hus first Twitter comments on the topic, he said he did not believe that Ms. Peng was being punished for what people were talking about, and refused to even state the nature of her accusations.
On Saturday, Mr. Hu two video clips that he claimed to have acquired.
In one clip, a man speaks to a woman who appears to be Mrs. Peng at a restaurant when he calls tomorrow, November 20. Another woman at the table corrects him and says tomorrow is the 21st. Mrs. Peng nods in agreement.
The man seems to be Zhang Junhui, an executive at the China Open tennis tournament.
On Sunday, Mr. Hu released another clip, which he said was recorded by a Global Times contributor, showing Ms Peng at the opening ceremony of a tennis event in Beijing. Zhang Junhui seems to be facing Mrs. Pengs.
The China Open posted photos of the same event on its Weibo account disabledn sunday. The photos show Ms Peng waving to the crowd and signing tennis balls, although the post does not name her.
mr. Hu has not shared any of these videos on Weibo, where he has 24 million followers.
In a statement, Mr Simon of the WTA said the clips alone were insufficient to prove that Ms Peng was not under duress.
Our relationship with China is at a crossroads, he said.
