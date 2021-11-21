Video of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai put online

Missing tennis star Peng Shuai made another public appearance at a youth tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she was killed. a senior leader had been accused of sexual assault. The China Open post on Weibo’s social media service made no mention of Peng’s disappearance or her accusation. Peng stood next to a field, swinging and drawing large tennis balls for children.

The appearance followed an announcement by the editor of a party newspaper Saturday on Twitter, which cannot be seen by most internet users in China, that the three-time Olympian would soon “appear in public”. The ruling party appears to be trying to allay the alarm over Peng without acknowledging her disappearance, after former Wimbledon and Paris Open champions this month accused Zhang Gaoli, a member of the party’s ruling Standing Committee until 2018, of coercing her to have sex. Peng’s disappearance and the government’s silence in response to requests for information led to calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, a prestige event for the Communist Party.

The women’s professional tour was in danger of taking events out of China unless the former No. 1 doubles player’s safety was assured. Discussion of Peng’s accusation has been removed from websites in China. A government spokesman denied knowing about the outrage on Friday. The ruling party’s internet filters also prevent most people in China from seeing other social media abroad and most global news channels. Peng joins a growing number of Chinese businessmen, activists and ordinary people who have disappeared in recent years after criticizing party figures or cracking down on corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights campaigns.

Some resurface weeks or months later without explanation, suggesting they are being warned not to disclose their detention or the reason. The editor of the Global Times party newspaper, Hu Xijin, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that Peng “was staying freely in her own home” and “soon to appear in public and participate in some activities.” The Anglophone Global Times, aimed at foreign readers, is known for its nationalistic tone. Hu uses his Twitter account to criticize foreign governments and point out social and economic problems abroad. Tennis stars and the Women’s Tennis Association have been extremely vocal in demanding information about Peng.

Other companies and sports groups are reluctant to confront Beijing for fear of losing access to the Chinese market or other retaliation. The ruling party has not given any indication as to whether it is investigating Peng’s accusation against 75-year-old Gao, who left the Standing Committee in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life. Even if Peng’s charges are upheld, people in China are often jailed or face other penalties for embarrassing the party by publishing abuse complaints rather than the secret, often unresponsive official system to go. The status of star athletes like Peng is especially sensitive.

A statement on the recent video of Peng Shuai posted by state media in China wta (@WTA) Nov 20, 2021

State media celebrate their victories as proof that the party makes China strong. But the party is vigilant to make sure they can’t use their fame and public appeal to tarnish its image. Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the WTA, expressed concern for Peng’s safety after Hu posted two videos on Saturday that appeared to show her in a restaurant. “While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference.

This video alone is not enough,” said Simon. “Our relationship with China is at a crossroads.” The International Olympic Committee has kept quiet about the status of Peng, who has competed in three Olympic Games and contributed to the multi-million dollar revenue of the IOC broadcasting and sponsorship Emma Terho, the newly elected head of the IOC’s Athletes Committee charged with representing the interests of Olympic athletes, said in a statement on Saturday “we support the preferred silent diplomacy” approach Last week, the foreign branch of state television released a statement in English attributed to Peng dropping its charges against Zhang. The WTA’s Simon questioned its legitimacy, while others said it raised concerns for her safety. only magnified.