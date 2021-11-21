POSTGAME QUOTES: Head Coach James Franklin

Pick up line

So, as always, I want to thank you for beating Penn State Football. Of course you know I’ve been doing this for 26 years, 12 years as a head coach, I’m very proud of this team. I’m very proud of that dressing room. We’ve had as many setbacks in this game as I’ve experienced. We had 35 guys for some reason. 21 guys because of the flu. 14 guys who had the flu and played through it. Thursday it looked like a hospital ward there. There were IVs everywhere. Friday was the same way we didn’t have a quarterback in Friday practice. We weren’t sure what was going to happen. So the way the guys stayed together, a bunch of guys who played all year round and hadn’t played in major roles. I’m just really proud. I am proud of special teams, they did a great job checking the field position. The defense played out the light again, the first time in program history, we shut out two Big Ten opponents in the same season. Lots of good things, of course lots of things to correct. Hopefully we get everyone back. We had a few issues here after the game, hopefully we’ll get everyone back next week because of course we’ll need it on the road against a great opponent. I want to thank the fans. I want to thank all the people who worked on the game. We had a great turnout all year, which is important for us as a program, but also for the community and we recognize that.

Question: Trainer, So Christian Veilleux , [Ta’Quan] Robertson weeks back. You had to make this decision about who the backup would be. Fans will wonder why this kid wasn’t your backup originally?

A: A few things, they can get better. You know, at the time it wasn’t clear that he was going to be the backup quarterback. I also don’t know if he’s going out in Iowa, the number two in the country, with his first three possessions at the minus one, the minus two, and a minus one. Ta’Quan had been in the program for some time and it is clear to everyone that he gave us the best chance of winning in that stage. After the way Veilleux played today, I get the question. I totally get it, but he just got better. You have to remember that he didn’t play football in his last year. His season was canceled due to COVID. So he’s getting better and I was proud of him. He was very balanced today, made some plays with his legs, made some big throws, made some checks. It’s clearly something to build on, but I get the question. He’s gotten better, that’s the difference and that’s the reason.

Q: What are some of the biggest areas of growth and improvement over the past few months that you’ve noticed from Veilleux?

A: Yes, what I told you earlier was still true, there really was no gap. At one point, with Ta’Quan [Roberson], the man had been in the program for some time and had done good things. I hadn’t really seen him in important times, of course you only find out when they are inside. As time went on, the gap did not widen. So it felt like the amount of time he had in the program should be wider and [Christian] Veilleux just kept getting better. He has gained a better understanding of the game plan and plays. He begins to know it inside and out. I thought the live rep work we could get all season on Sunday with Ta’Quan and Veilleux is live, but without the quarterbacks. I thought that helped and did some really good stuff, but it also allowed us to compare those two guys in everything but the quarterback was live. I think this continued to grow his confidence and our confidence in him. I think again there is a big difference between being at home in this environment against this opponent compared to that one. I have a lot of respect for Ta’Quan Roberson . He’s done all things right since he’s been here, and also two very different situations we’re talking about. I have great respect for Ta’Quan.

Question: Sean [Clifford] foreplay. When did you know he could go because I didn’t see him warm up and after that what’s his status forward?

A: What happened was we had a wave of this disease and then Friday morning the second wave hit us and then we didn’t have a quarterback. All the quarterbacks were there earlier in the week and then all of a sudden they were all out. After Sean got the first round of IVs, we felt like he could go. That was Friday night. When awake, we all wait. Everyone is having breakfast, we told him to sleep in. He got another round of IVs and felt like he could go, so he wasn’t out in the warm up because he was getting IVs. I’m hopeful this thing will run its course on the team, and we’ll have everyone back for next week that we need and go from there.

Q: Your comment to the quarterback club assuring you’re not going anywhere. Do you plan to make that known to everyone?

A: Now I want to talk about Rutgers. I get it. I want to talk about Rutgers. I made that statement because I thought something would happen a little earlier. Tuesday we can talk about that as much as you want to talk about it. I want to talk about Rutgers. I get it and I understand the questions. I’ve tried to tell you before that these things are much more complicated than just a simple yes and no answer and with me I always try to be as transparent as possible and tell you what I know and when I say something, it goes to happen. If we can wait until Tuesday I would appreciate it, but I also understand the question.

Q: It seemed like the offensive line was some kind of center of this disease. So you had to play some guys that have never played before, and also different combinations, different positions, with the communication that has to happen within that group, how do you think that went?

A: “I thought once they settled down pretty well we had Caeden at the beginning of the game. He was like Sean, we weren’t sure if he was going to go. He tried to go and then couldn’t and now you plays a real freshman and Landon Tengwall Outside. You let Effner play a couple with lots of moving parts. But I thought they were fighting there. Greg is a very good defensive coach. They do a great job on the defensive side of the ball. They pressured us and went cover zero. I thought our guys were competing and I thought Veilleux did a good job of escaping the pocket a few times and staying in a few times and delivering a heavy throw, the touchdown throw we did on the wheel, was great. It was a great game with humans in space. It would be a great movie to watch and great to learn from. Hopefully we’ll have some of those guys back. Because we need them next week, as I said before.”

Question: Was Curtis Jacobs some of the guys who had the virus or was it something else. And second your defense, how important was it for them to throw the shutout and where do you think they are playing now.

A: “Our defense is playing incredible. We had a great field position that we couldn’t take advantage of early in the game. Through special teams and a great defense. Curtis was one of those guys who literally starts Elsdon at breakfast to throw up and Curtis is starting to throw up They hadn’t had it So it was like the defense got hit with it early in the week and then they got through and then the offense got hit late in the week then some defensive guys I say y’all between throwing up and IV it was an interesting week Literally I’ve never experienced anything like this especially at this point in the season when you’re already confused So just a lot of respect for our guys and how they handled it They never freaked out and never panicked Our defense plays great all year I’m really proud of the boys You know there’s not much more to say than that But that’s as much adversity as I’m in a program endured a week.’

Q: But in general, when did Christian know he wouldn’t be the starter and how do you think he did today?

A: “To be honest? We didn’t know Christian was, we weren’t sure if Christian was going to go last night. mason steel . mason steel took all the reps, and then Friday morning, I’m sitting in the hallway and when they come down, and they all go over to get temperatures to see if they can be cleared and it’s like ‘Veilleux cleared, then he goes go in for breakfast. And then Sean, they just let them stay up there. So I mean, literally, it was that, it was up to the hour, so we won guys and we lost guys who got sick. So that the board is not very accurate. We just adapt as quickly as possible. Andy Mutnan and the trainers, and the doctors have done a phenomenal job. But like we have a GroupMe that’s out of the staff group and it’s buzzing and you’re just hoping for positive news.”

Q: So you knew when Sean was your starter?

A: “I think what happened was he didn’t come out. And the lady from TV asked me and I said ‘I don’t know’, she says, ‘You really don’t know?’ I go, ‘No, I have to ask the doctors and trainers where he is, because he never came out for the warm-up.’ And then he felt like he could go to the doctors and the trainers felt like he could go. He clearly missed practice time. He hadn’t eaten, the IVs, the whole deal. Again, we felt like he gave us the best chance based on experience and didn’t have much behind him. And then it was clear that Veilleux could go, and Sean no more. He got on the sidelines after the third series or whatever it was. I said, ‘Sean, I’m going with Veilleux. He says, ‘Yeah, I get it.'”

Q: You mentioned that Veillluix has improved a lot in the past month. Where specifically have you seen him improve and where should you have seen him improve to make that leap.

A: “His grasp and understanding of the game book and knowing it inside out. That he is able to adjust the safeties. You know, if you see a young quarterback there, what are you going to do? Light him up with flashes and pressure. So adjusting the protection. It’s not just knowing the plays, you need to know your plays so well that you can focus on the defense. Then he could have obviously gotten more reps. We moved him over to the number two and he’s got more reps So kind of a combination of all those things he built confidence in himself and confidence in us I also mentioned the Sunday games that were live for Ta’Quon and Veilleux to be able to handle those two guys “evaluate. We don’t have a pre-season. So sometimes it’s a challenge to be able to do that, but I get the question. Believe me.”