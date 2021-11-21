Tom Harrison Makes Tangible Commitments to Fight Racism in Cricket After Oval Meeting





AN At the end of a week of near-unprecedented turmoil in cricket, ECB director Tom Harrison has vowed to stay at his post and has promised tangible commitments in the form of a 12-point plan to be announced next Wednesday to make cricket more inclusive. after meeting in the Kia Oval. Azeem Rafiq’s revelations about the racism he suffered in Yorkshire has sent the game into a tailspin, especially as he was able to expose them in excruciating detail on Tuesday under parliamentary privilege to MPs in Westminster. On Friday, the ECB hosted an all-match meeting at the Kia Oval, with the MCC, PCA and provinces – both national and premier – in attendance. ECB chief Harrison appeared outside the Oval. He stated that he believed he maintained the game’s support to continue his work and fight racism, after reading a lukewarm statement put together at the meeting. READ MORE I am determined to lead this change through cricket. I feel passionately about this matter. It’s something I feel to my core. I’ve tried to drive an inclusive and diverse sport since I took office as chief executive in 2015. I feel very motivated and very supported to make sure that change is happening in the game. “I got the support of the game today, absolutely” The statement stated that the game was united in the fight against discrimination. It said concrete commitments had been discussed, with details to be finalized in the coming days. Azeem Rafiq has shed light on our game that has shocked, shamed and saddened us all, read the statement. Racism and discrimination are a stain on our game. To Azeem and all those who have experienced any form of discrimination, we are sincerely sorry. Our sport did not welcome you, our game did not accept you as we should have. We apologize unconditionally for your suffering. We stand together against discrimination in all its forms, and are united as a sport to act. We will continue to listen and make quick, positive changes to the game’s culture. We will embrace and celebrate differences everywhere, knowing that diversity makes us stronger. Today, as a game, we discussed a series of tangible commitments to make cricket a sport where everyone feels safe and involved. We will now finalize the details and publish these actions next week. Our game is to regain your trust. Pressed on what all this meant, Harrison said: We focused on action today. Speaking to cricket fans who will be looking very hard at the wider game for tangible action, that’s what we will deliver. Be it cultural change in the locker room, staff recruitment standards through the game, a series of different points across 12 areas. We will be looking for tangible action to ensure we have an impact on the ground. What are the reasons why we experience cultural problems in the locker room? What is the reason this abhorrent racism in our game has attacked the high-performance space? These are the kinds of areas that we’ll be looking at in a lot more detail, which we’ll publish on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/cricket/tom-harrison-oval-meeting-cricket-2021-azeem-rafiq-b967286.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos