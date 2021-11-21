Peng Shuai: WTA chief says new video of Chinese tennis star ‘inadequate’ to ensure her safety





Simon expressed relief on Saturday when he saw Peng, but said: “It remains unclear whether she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference.”

CNN has not been able to independently verify or confirm when the videos were recorded.

“This video alone is not enough. As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug. I have been clear about what is going on must happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads,” said Simon’s statement.

What the clips show Several people associated with China’s state media and sports system have tweeted photos and videos showing Peng dining out on Saturday. The clips seem to deliberately emphasize specific data. In one of the video clips, which are only 45 seconds long, Peng appears to be sitting with China Open tournament co-director Zhang Junhui, along with two women around a table in a Beijing restaurant. Throughout the video, Zhang talks to Peng, but she doesn’t say anything. At one point, according to CNN translation, Zhang said: “Yes, this year is different from last year, because of the pandemic. Originally we planned to do 10 tours in three months, isn’t it tomorrow November 20th? We have long planned…” But one of the two women quickly corrected him and said, “21st.” “Oh, November 21, tomorrow is November 21, we have the last game in Zuanshi,” Zhang continued. “We had large-scale games before, but because of the pandemic, two tours have been affected. So it is estimated that there will be fewer players, but the kids are still very excited,” Zhang added. “So the players in tomorrow’s game are the champions over the last nine tours in the last three months. You can see it’s Sunday, late November, so it’s like an end-of-year final,” Zhang said in the video. Another man, going by the name Ding Li, also tweeted the same video and several new photos of Peng with him and others. He wrote: “Peng Shuai is with me. We are at this restaurant in Beijing that has gone viral online, just finished dinner.” In his tweet, Ding claims the dinner is at Beijing Yibin Guesthouse. The name of the restaurant matches what is shown in this video posted by Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-run tabloid Global Times. On Sunday, members of Chinese state media released more videos on social media claiming to show Peng at a teen tennis event in Beijing. Throughout the videos, Peng says very little, but is seen smiling. CNN cannot independently verify or confirm the two video clips when they were recorded. Increasing pressure Beijing faces mounting global pressure over Peng’s whereabouts, including from the United Nations, the United States government and the world’s biggest tennis stars. The UN Human Rights Office has called for an investigation into her allegations of sexual assault. In a letter Friday, Simon called on the Chinese ambassador to the US to prove Peng is safe and investigate her allegations of sexual assault. A spokesman for the British Foreign Office said China must “provide verifiable proof of her safety and whereabouts as a matter of urgency,” according to the British Press Association. That statement came after a new video appeared on Saturday purporting to show Peng, but before Sunday’s clips. Amid the global outcry, the Twitter accounts of China’s state media, of which Hu is among the most active, are increasingly posting anonymous information about the tennis star, ostensibly intended to quell the controversy without acknowledging her claim against Zhang. Chinese state media organizations such as the Global Times are closely monitored by the Chinese propaganda authorities. Their tweets about Peng are not reported in China, which has long banned Twitter and other international social media platforms. Peng’s post about the alleged assault on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter-like platform, was taken down within 30 minutes of publication, with Chinese censors taking swift action to wipe out any mention of the allegation online. Her Weibo account, which has more than half a million followers, is still blocked from searchers on the platform. Simon, the WTA chief, said Friday he is willing to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in business in China if Peng is not fully accounted for and her allegations are not properly investigated. Questions about truthfulness Earlier this week, Chinese state media released an email, reportedly sent to Simon from Peng, in which she dismissed her allegations and claimed she is fine. The alleged email has only been released on English-language platforms and domestic Chinese media have not reported on its content, despite Peng being a household name in China. When asked about the email, Simon doubted its veracity, describing it as a “staged statement of some sort”, noting that he had not yet received a follow-up reply, despite responding immediately. “Whether she was forced to write it, someone wrote it for her, we don’t know,” Simon said. “But at the moment I don’t think there is any validity to it and we won’t feel comfortable until we have a chance to talk to her,” he added. Later on Friday, CGTN journalist Shen Shiwei tweeted three photos that he claimed Peng had posted on WeChat, along with the message “Have a nice weekend.” Shen said the photos were shared by one of Peng’s friends. CNN could not independently verify when the photos were taken, whether Peng posted the photos himself or if they were posted at all. In a Twitter post on Saturday, Hu of the Global Times republished Peng’s photos. “I confirmed today through my own sources that these photos are indeed the current state of Peng Shuai. For the past few days she has been staying free in her own home and she didn’t want to be disturbed,” Hu tweeted. “She will be appearing in public soon and participating in some activities.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a news conference Thursday that Peng’s allegation is not a diplomatic matter and declined to comment further.

Kevin Dotson of CNN contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/20/tennis/peng-shuai-video-clip-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos