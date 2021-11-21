Men’s Hockey Falls in Shootout to Bethel

box score

SAINT PETER, Min. – The Gustavus men’s hockey team tied the 2-2 after a shooting at the Bethel Royals on Saturday night, going to 2-5-1 during the season and 0-1-1 in the conference.

The Gusties hosted the annual teddy bear toss competition when the bears hit the ice with an opening goal of Tyler Ebner (Sr., La Crosse, Wis.) at 12:28 p.m. as he snuck past the Bethel net guard on a five-hole shot, with assists attributed to Toby Sengvongxay (Sr., Luverne) and Nick Klishko (Sr., San Diego).The Gusties ended the first period with a 7-5 lead over the Royals.

Gustavus kept the momentum through the second. at 6.29 am Connor Clemons (Sr., Savage) connected to . in the blink of an eye Brandon McNamara (Fy., Andover) who skated it before making one last pass to Nick Mohs Messerli (Fy., Orono) for a 2-0 Gustie lead as they held a 6-4 lead.

In the third period, Bethel turned on the pressure and Gustaaf finished off. The Royals conducted a power play for seven minutes to end the Gustie shutout.

Despite many solid opportunities for the Gusties to react, Bethel found the back of the net with six minutes left to force extra time.

Both squads battled through gritty and physical overtime before falling into a three-man shootout when the Royals scored on their first try and Gustavus was unable to reply back. The Gusties got their first tie of the season when Bethel took an extra point in the standings.

Grant Boldt (Fy., Frazee) made 15 saves in the loss while conceding two goals.

Gustavus will be back in action on Thursday, December 2, when they travel to Saint John’s for a puck drop at 7:00 AM.