Breathing spaces: green parks, forests and walks in or near UK cities | trip

Richmond Park, London

Originally established as a deer park by Charles I in the 17th century, Richmond is the least central of the royal parks, but has quick, easy links by tube and train to central London. It is also the largest of the parks, covering 2,500 hectares, with a varied landscape of hills, grassland and old trees, still surrounded by the original walls (although rebuilt in places). The largest Site of Special Scientific Interest, the park is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including owls, kestrels, and the herds of roe and fallow deer that have grazed the land since 1637. King Henrys Mound, a Bronze Age burial chamber is the place to go for views that stretch as far as St Pauls Cathedral. Fishing, golf, horse riding and bike hire are all on offer. Afternoon tea at Pembroke Lodge, an elegant Georgian town house, is a great way to round off a visit.

Jesmond Dene, Newcastle

A historic park in the heart of Newcastle’s suburbs, the Dene is a steep valley and provides a peaceful place to stroll that seems miles away from the bustling city streets. Created in the 1850s by a prosperous businessman, a landscape of weirs, rock islands, and a waterfall was sculpted from the river valley previously dotted with watermills. Home to goats, sheep, peacocks and rabbits, the Pets Corner is a big draw for younger children, along with a play area designed for children under eight. The Mill House Café has a fine line in light lunches and homemade pastries, or treat yourself to a deluxe lunch at Peace and Loaf (peaceandloaf.co.uk), a restaurant run by Dave Coulson, a finalist on MasterChef: the professionals.

Seven Lochs Wetland Park, Glasgow

A new nature park just a 15-minute drive from the center of town, the park’s kettle ponds are home to a wide variety of wetland birds, including the gray heron, grebe and majestic whooper swans, which fly from Iceland to winter in the park . Kids will love the downloadable activity packs and Play Wild area, while plenty of walking trails offer the chance to spot roe deer and rare butterflies in addition to the rich bird life. The nearest place to refuel is Glasgow Fort (glasgowfort.com) an outdoor shopping center with some well-known restaurants, 10 minutes away.

Ecclesall Woods, Sheffield

Ecclesall, the largest ancient semi-natural forest in South Yorkshire, is made up of three separate woodlands, situated in the south west corner of Sheffield, close to the border with the Peak District National Park. Covering nearly 140 acres, there are 9 miles of public bridleways and footpaths leading to the JG Graves Discovery Center (open daily from 10am to 5pm), named after the philanthropist who helped the Sheffield Corporation buy the woods in 1827. An architecturally striking wooden structure, with a glass central atrium overlooking a pond and a bird feeding station, this is the place to start and end, with maps and other information available, as well as hot drinks and homemade cakes in the Woodland Coffee Stop (open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-4pm). For something hearty, the rising sun (emberinns.co.uk) is a cozy neighborhood inn serving classic pub food.

Manchester Green Trail

The UK’s first project of its kind, the Green Trail is a walking circuit comprising 14 routes that run around the city of Manchester, connecting parks, woodlands and open spaces. There are 14 separate walking routes, with downloadable maps; some more urban, such as the Whitworth Park to Alexandra Park route through Moss Side, while others are further afield and have a truly rural feel, such as Heaton Park to Queens Park. Routes come in various lengths, with the shortest being around two miles, meaning there is a route to suit you, regardless of the level of the walker.

Lickey Hills Country Park, Birmingham

Just 10 miles southwest of the city, the Lickey Hills sprawl out over 524 acres and offer biking, hiking, horseback riding and a sculpture trail. It also has the best vantage point in the area, the 275-foot-tall Beacon Hill, with 13 different counties visible on a clear day. The park is known for its trees, the arboretum has 70 different species, while large conifer plantations offer walks under Scots pines and spruces, and the Geology Trail takes in the five main rock types that lie beneath the hills. The Lickey Hills golf course offers 18 challenging holes for adults and a tri-golf course for children, while the visitor center lends rounders equipment for family tournaments and has free table tennis and an adventure playground nearby. After all the activity, the Duck Pond Café (duckpondcafe.co.uk), located on the golf course, offers restorative tea and cake.

Water of Leith Walkway, Edinburgh

This riverside walking route stretches 13 miles from Leith in the northeast of the city to Balerno in the southwest, passing right through the heart of Edinburgh, past the Gallery of Modern Art and the Royal Botanic Gardens. Designated an Urban Wildlife Site, the riverbanks are home to more than 80 species of birds, including herons, goosanders, and kingfishers, and dotted with patches of ancient woodland. The route can be biked or walked, with maps half way through the visitor center. If the whole route is too much for one day, interrupt the walk with an overnight stay in the Bonham (thebonham.com), close to the river in the city’s leafy West End.

Golden Acre Park, Leeds

Ten kilometers north of central Leeds, Golden Acre Park started out in the 1930s as a private amusement park, with a swimming pool and miniature railway, before being closed for war. The park is now divided into different areas and has the largest moorland garden in Europe, flower meadows and sandstone rock gardens, along with a tranquil lake home to herons, geese and swans. While there’s no play area, there are flat, family-friendly cycle paths, and the Golden Acre cafe (open daily from 10:30 am in winter) serves delicious cakes and sandwiches, with an outdoor patio when the weather is nice. If not, the Lawnswood Arms (hungerpaard.nl) is a short drive away and offers hearty pub food and a comfortable retreat.

The Taff Trail, Cardiff

The Taff Trail is a 93km signposted walking route that runs from Cardiff’s waterfront to the town of Brecon in the Brecon Beacons National Park. The first eight miles is a great way to discover the city through its green spaces and parks, as you walk along the banks of the Taff, once the city’s main commercial artery and now a haven for wildlife. Gray herons and kingfishers are regular visitors, and jumping salmon are often seen in Blackweir, where the Blackweir Tavern (blackweirtavernpub.co.uk) is an ideal stopping point for lunch or a refreshing beer. If you want to explore further on foot, the Bay Trail is a great way to discover the attractions and activities along Cardiff Bay.

Speke Hall Garden and Estate, Liverpool

This riverside estate is next to Liverpool Airport and a stone’s throw from the center of the city. It has a history of more than 400 years. The picturesque half-timbered Tudor house is surrounded by lush gardens and woodland that stretch to the banks of the Mersey. A great choice for families, with a child-friendly hedge maze, two play areas and an activity track, the estate is also steeped in history Stocktons Wood was once used to hide planes from German spy planes in WWII. The Home Farm buildings house a cafe, which serves Trusts-branded homemade soups and cakes, as well as Spekes Volumes, a second-hand bookshop with all profits going towards the Trusts’ conservation work. Finish the day with a trip to the village of Hale, home to two cozy pubs (visithalevillage.co.uk).

