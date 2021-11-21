Michigan falls to Notre Dame in OT for second night in a row

Next game: Niagara 26-11-2021 | 7:30 pm B1G+

ANN ARBOR, I. — A raucous crowd was treated to a back and forth attacking battle at the Yost Ice Arena on Saturday night (Nov. 20) when the University of Michigan’s highest-ranked men’s ice hockey team dropped to No. 14 Notre Dame in overtime with a score of 5 -4.

The Wolverines defeated the Fighting Irish 41-21 but failed to claim a second point in the extra session for the second straight night. Erik portillo stopped 16 of the 21 shots he saw.

After the game got into a bit of a rhythm, Mackie Samoskevich accepted a pass from Michael Pastujov as their line cycled the puck around the strike zone. Samoskevich curled up to the center of the ice at the top of the right circle before ripping a hard shot off the post to create a rebound into the slot. Aided by a chaotic scramble of the net, Pastujov made his way from the corner to the top of the paint to blast the loose puck in and put Michigan (10-4-0, 5-3-0 Big Ten) on the board to put 12:12 in the match. Samoskevich got the first assist, while Thomas Bordeleau was credited with the secondary on Pastujov’s 27th tally as Wolverine.

At 3:35 pm it was Bordeleau’s turn to finish an action up front. The sophomore skated to the blue paint and capped off a great try by burying an idle puck on the goal line. Samoskevich carried the puck across the ice while defender Steve Holtz sprinted the length of the sheet to create a two-on-one odd-man rush for UM. Holtz delivered a slick pass through the heart of the ND zone, but Samoskevich’s one-timer settled in the blue paint for Bordeleau to hit home, reminiscent of the Wolverines’ first goal.

Twenty-six seconds after Bordeleau’s goal doubled Michigan’s lead, Notre Dame (10-3-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten) got a low shot down the post between Portillo’s path after a deflection from a Wolverine shin guard.

After one period, Michigan had a 2-1 lead, powered by an 8-5 lead in shots on goal.

Less than two minutes into the second frame, Notre Dame scored into a gaping cage to put the game on 2 after a long shot was diverted through the back door to a wide-open Irish skater.

With 15:29 to go into the second period, the Fighting Irish scored a wraparound goal from a Portillo puck-handling miscue behind the UM net to take a 3-2 lead.

Despite failing to cash in on a two-man advantage after the Irish took back-to-back penalties, the Wolverines hit back at equal strength with 10:12 left in the middle stanza. Nick Blankenburg finished with a Dylan Duke enveloping attempt to tie the game on 3, and Owen Power picked up the secondary assist. The goal was Michigan’s third night out rebounds.

Holtz was awarded a five-minute major penalty and a misspelling for hitting from behind after the umpires huddled by the monitor with 2:44 to go into the second period, giving Notre Dame an extended power play, including more of a minute with a two-man advantage.

The Irish pocket their fourth power play goal 58.2 seconds before the second break to take a 4-3 lead in the locker room.

With one period left, the Wolverines trailed 4-3 and had 2:16 left of Holtz’ major when play resumed for the third period.

After dismissing the rest of the ND power game, the Michigan offense went back to work looking for an equalizer.

Samoskevich explored his options around the end of Notre Dame before crossing the zone to Bordeleau, who dusted the puck above the left circle before firing a low percentage shot from over the half-wall that eventually seeped through the netminder’s equipment to cut the match at 4. Mackie and Kent Johnson collected assists to equalize at 13:29 of the third period.

The Wolverines dominated the final minutes of the game, threatening shots from every part of the strike zone, but failed to break the tie before the end of the regulations. UM led in shots on goal (38-19) and face-offs (32-20), but were tied at 4 en route to the extra frame when fans inside Yost were treated to free hockey for the second straight night.

With Bordeleau, Blankenburg and Power starting the 3-on-3 session for Michigan, the team went looking for a game-winning goal. The Irish scored with 1:31 to go to take the extra point in the conference standings, earning four against Michigan two over the weekend.

Next week, the Wolverines return to Yost Ice Arena for some non-conference games against Niagara. The matches are scheduled for Friday (November 26) at 7:30 PM and Saturday (November 27) at 7. Both matches will be streamed live on B1G+.