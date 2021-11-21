Sports
State High School Soccer Semifinals on Saturday
The prep football playoffs continued this week with a full run of semifinals at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, featuring 14 games in three days.
Live streams for the entire playoffs or individual games are available for purchase via Prep Spotlight TV.
In-game score updates from @MinnesotaScores
9:00 a.m. Minneota 28, vs. Rushford-Peterson 8 (Class 1A): Minneota (13-0) asserted its dominance early on, with a total of 248 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, as the Trojans (12-1) went into halftime on 54 yards and two conversions with a 21-0 lead. used to go. Connor Sik scored three touchdowns.
11:30 a.m. Mayer Lutheran 41, New York Mills 6 (Class 1A): Ty Hoese threw five touchdown passes and Mayer Lutheran scored two touchdowns in the first five minutes to take control early against New York Mills.
2 p.m. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 28, Annandale 6 (Class 3A): The Bulldogs (11-2) took advantage of a strong halftime drive to advance to their first Prep Bowl since winning it all in 2002.
4:30 pm Dassel-Cokato 21, Esko 14 (Class 3A): Dassel-Cokato got three touchdowns running back from Eli Gillman, including two in the fourth quarter, the second coming in fourth behind with 1:26 playing.
7pm Mankato West 42, Rogers 7 (Class 5A): A dominant defensive performance that included four fumbles, three sacks, two interceptions and two touchdowns sent the Scarlets to a decisive victory.
Five games were played on Friday:
9 am Fertile-Beltrami 30, Hills-Beaver Creek 22 (Nine Man): Everett Balstad, a senior running back and linebacker, scored four touchdowns, rushing three and receiving one and ran in a two-point conversion for Fertile-Beltrami, who trailed 14-6 at halftime.
11:30 a.m. West Central Area 8, Maple River 7 (Class 2A): West Central Area took the lead as Hunter Norby dropped Maple River and Bodin led Simon back three feet into the end zone for a safety with 1:04 left in the third quarter.
2 p.m. Mahtomedi 34, Cooper 7 (Class 5A): Sharp early in Friday’s game, Mahtomedi scored on three consecutive first-half possession and Cooper, who was without injured quarterback Joseph Russell, struggled to keep his place.
4:30 pm Hutchinson 36, Orono 6 (Class 4A): The Tigers used their relentless running charge to roll 332 yards to the ground and put together five touchdown drives.
7:00 PM Lakeville South 40, St. Michael-Albertville 14 (Class 6A): The Cougars turned fumbles into touchdowns early on and rolled from there to go undefeated.
In-game scores, finals and schedules are here
Star Tribune High School Sports Live Blog Has Updates.
Star Tribune on Twitter: David la vaque | Jim Paulsen
Extra coverage:
Thursday’s State Semifinal Summaries
Who is going to win? Predictions of La Vaque and Paulsen, Part One (Nine-Man, Class 2A, 4A, 6A)
Who is going to win? Predictions of La Vaque and Paulsen, Part Two (Class 1A, 3A, 5A)
