Sports
New videos of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai pop up as global outcry mounts
Shanghai/Beijing – Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament hosted by China Open.
Peng can be seen among the guests at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals wearing a dark blue jacket and white pants, according to the photos published on the event’s official WeChat page.
The former No. 1 in doubles hadn’t been seen or heard in public since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.
Peng’s claims against Zhang marked the first time the Chinese #MeToo movement has reached the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party. Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has responded to her allegation. Peng’s social media post was quickly removed and the topic has been blocked from discussion on the heavily censored internet in China.
World tennis organizations have expressed concern that the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) threatens to pull tournaments from China. The United States and Britain have called for proof of Peng’s whereabouts and safety.
The photos and video footage of Peng released on Sunday remain “inadequate” and do not address WTA concerns, a group spokesperson said by email.
The US and British embassies in Beijing did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Peng’s actions in the Chinese capital on Sunday.
Video taken by my colleague Cui Meng at the National Tennis Center, of Peng Shuai signing large tennis balls during the opening ceremony of the Junior Tennis Challenger Final, a way to inspire more children to play tennis as a hobby and possibly a career pic.twitter.com/Sbyj5V5a7Y
Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) Nov 21, 2021
Peng also visited a popular restaurant in downtown Beijing on Saturday night. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-backed Global Times posted a video of the outing, a restaurant manager confirmed on Sunday.
Seven people, including Peng, were at the Sichuan restaurant, the manager, Zhou Hongwei, said, adding that they ate in a private room and were accompanied by the owner of the restaurant.
“The restaurant was busy as usual,” Zhou said, showing a bill of noodles and bamboo shoots. “They didn’t have much. I think they mostly talked.”
Hu tweeted in English that the second video shows: “Peng Shuai had dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows that they were shot in Beijing on Saturday.”
The conversation that seemed to be going on was about ‘tennis matches’. A man sitting with Peng and two women said, “Tomorrow is November 20th.” But one of the women quickly corrects him and says, “It’s the 21st,” implying that the video was shot on Saturday.
The issue of Peng’s safety and whereabouts has surfaced as China prepares to host the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, amid calls from global human rights groups and others for a boycott over his human rights record.
Searches for Peng’s name on the popular Chinese microblog Weibo were still unsuccessful on Sunday, and discussions of her initial allegations have been blocked on social media.
Chinese state media company CGTN on Wednesday released an email Peng sent to WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon, saying the assault allegations were false. Twitter is blocked in China.
Hu from the Global Times too Tweeted Peng’s performance on Sunday at the tennis tournament. The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party in China.
Videos posted by Hu and a Global Times reporter show her smiling, waving and signing autographs for children.
The 37-second video that Hu posted showed Peng standing in a line of people being introduced to the audience. An announcer says: “Two-time Grand Slam champion, former world No. 1 in women’s doubles Peng Shuai!” She waves, smiles, and acknowledges applause.
Chen Qingqing, chief reporter for the Global Times, posted a 31-second video, apparently from the same event. Peng appears to be signing big tennis balls for kids and posing with them for photos.
Reporters were unable to independently verify the authenticity of the images, both of which were attributed to Global Times contributor Cui Meng.
Some of the biggest names in tennis have also spoken out on the case, including Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka.
Superstar Roger Federer also weighed in on Saturday, telling Sky News: “She is one of our tennis champions, a former world No. 1. It is clearly worrying. I hope she’s safe.”
Peng represented China at the Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics and won gold for China at the 2010 Asian Games.
She is a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion.
