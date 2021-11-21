Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fired: Man United finally show struggling boss the door





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester Unitedthe boss is finished. In one of the most surprising developments of the season, the United hierarchy moved quickly to show To be the door after the club’s miserable 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday. It was arguably the most shocking defeat in a long string of notably disappointing performances and proved to be the final straw for Ole’s tenure. After taking his beloved club out of troubled waters when he first took over, there has been genuine hope this season that Ole could lead the team to the title. After signing the likes of Jadon Sancho, Rafael Varane and of course Cristiano Ronaldo, it seemed as if Ole was crafting a title-winning team. Unfortunately, after an encouraging start, United’s form has descended alarmingly off a cliff.

Participate in giveaway The brutal loss to bitter rivals Liverpool may have capped the misery of recent months for United fans, but it is simply unacceptable to ship four of them to Watford. The club has issued a statement, thank Ole for his work and wish him the best in the future: “Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have made this difficult decision. While the last few weeks have been disappointing, they should not appreciate all the work he has put in over the past three years to rebuild the club.” build, obscure.” foundations for long-term success. “Ole leaves with our sincere thanks for his tireless efforts as a manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the history of the club will always be secure, not only for his story as a player, but also as a great man and manager .” who gave us many great moments. He will always be welcome at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.” Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for the upcoming games, with the club aiming to appoint an interim manager before the end of the season. It is also said that the Glazer’s are moving for Zinedine Zidane, but time will tell whether that particular endeavor bears any meaningful fruit. More to follow…

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published soon. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

