Patriots’ Matthew Slater Presented Ball For 200th Game, Adds To Family Collection – New England Patriots Blog

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Quick thoughts/comments on the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Slaters’ Play Balls: When it comes to cue balls presented to members of a team, the Slater family has more than a few.

“I’m sitting here watching 16 of them. I can’t turn them all off,” Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Slater said Friday. “In the 20 years I’ve played, they gave them to the attacking line, or the occasional individual ball. It’s a way of honoring your team by showing them that the people you give the ball are all about what the team is over — and that it’s possible for everyone too.”

Fast-forward to last Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, after the Patriots defeated the Falcons 25-0, and Slater’s son, Matthew, received a game ball from coach Bill Belichick that encapsulates much of what the Patriots are all about. .

Slater had just played his 200th regular-season game with the Patriots and was only the fifth player in franchise history to reach that point. The others are Tom Brady (285), Bruce Armstrong (212), Julius Adams (206) and Stephen Gostkowski (204).

Patriots Robert Kraft talks to Matthew Slater before Thursday’s game in Atlanta. It was Slater’s 200th regular season game with New England. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Slater’s continued success, consistency and availability reflect much of the foundation on which Belichick’s program is built. And Belichick recognized him for it.

Jackie Slater had the same presence in his playing days with the Rams. When he retired in 1995, having spent his entire career with the franchise, no offensive lineman in NFL history had played more regular season games (249).

The Rams, of course, presented him with a match ball to commemorate that achievement. And when future Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews broke his record, Matthews’ team, the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans, flew Slater into town to hand him a game ball to mark the moment.

Slater said receiving a match ball was always something he took personally, and of course there are similar feelings when the same thing happens to his son.

Together they played in 449 regular season games. Add in 18 playoff games for Jackie and 24 for Matthew, and the Slaters have played in a whopping 491 NFL games.

“I never thought about that, never let it cross my mind,” Jackie said. “It’s almost unimaginable that that would happen.”

2. McCourty’s 30th: Safety/Captain Devin McCourty’s 30th interception was another achievement recognized by Belichick with a match ball. Only two players have more in franchise history — Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn, both with 36. McCourty tweeted the meaning of number 30 to him, noting that 30 is also his brother’s jersey number and that he’s the pick for Jason as he fights back from injury with the Miami Dolphins.

30 for my husband 30 (Jmac) I know how much he wants to be there with his team #my brothers keeper -Dmac https://t.co/SoTjKDVzlM — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) Nov 19, 2021

3. Opposite View on Mac: When Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reviews what he’s seen of Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the key points are that “he’s been really efficient and accurate with the football.” While the difficulty of most of Jones’ throws on Thursday night wasn’t particularly high, Ryan noted that there were “some great throws in a tough cover.” In terms of efficiency, after playing 22-of-26 on Thursday, Jones has now completed 70% of his passes in seven out of 11 games. He is on track to break Dak Prescott’s nine-game rookie record by more than 70% from 2016.

4. The Arrival Of Dugger: Safety Kyle Dugger, the best squad of the 2020 Patriots (Second Round, No. 37), has been playing arguably the best football of his young career in the past two weeks. He was a key cog in a multi-player plan to defeat dangerous rookie tight end Kyle Pitts (three catches, 29 yards) on Thursday night, finishing with seven tackles and one defended pass. The week before against the Browns, he had six tackles, one interception and two special team tackles. The jump from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne to the NFL was bigger than most, so it would always take Dugger a while to acclimate. It looks like he has officially arrived. “He’s sucking it all in,” Belichick said.

5. Set Date Colts: The NFL is expected to decide within a week whether the Patriots’ Week 15 road game against the Indianapolis Colts will be played on Saturday, December 18 or Sunday, December 19. In the spring, five games were isolated as an opportunity to be moved to the Saturday of that week, and two will eventually be selected. The Colts (5-5) are arguably playing their best football of the season, as are the Patriots, making it a potentially compelling matchup to move to Saturday on the NFL Network.

6. Karras About Onwenu: With the Patriots on a roll and things settled down the offensive line, it seems more likely that Belichick would tinker with his starting attack line combination of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Ted Karras, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Trent Brown. So that leaves sophomore guard/tackle Mike Onwenu as the best backup, and someone who can act as a jumbo blocking a tight end if necessary. A sort of hidden storyline is the surprising rise of Karras and how well he’s played. Out of nowhere, linebacker Matthew Judon named Karras last week as a player who gives the entire team a physical edge.

7. Rhamondre Close Hole: The way the Patriots coaches rotated top running backs Damien Harris (25) and Rhamondre Stevenson (22) series by series on Thursday night was remarkable because it was the first time the split had been so obvious. It shows how they see them as 1A and 1B more than 1 and 2, and also shows how far Stevenson (who says he weighs 228 pounds, not the 246 he’s on the roster) has come since his time as a healthy scratch in the match that started the current five-game winning streak.

play 1:32 Matthew Berry reacts to the Patriots’ use of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson in their win over the Falcons.

8. Talkin’ Sales: Belichick has said that no metric correlates with profit and loss more than revenue differential, and here’s something to bolster it. When the Patriots lost to the Cowboys and fell to 2-4 on October 17, they were minus-3 with eight takeaways and 11 giveaways. Utilities? After five consecutive wins, they are plus-6, which puts them in the top-5 in the NFL with 21 takeaways and 15 giveaways.

9. Weekend Plan: Players were looking forward to the weekend off after playing two games in a span of five days, and the current schedule requires them to return to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday for their first practice of the week. The schedule breaks down nicely for them with Thanksgiving on Thursday, so they can practice a regular week while still having the holidays off or as a shorter work day.

10 a. Did you know, part I: In Thursday night’s victory, the Patriots became the first NFL team to intercept three different opponent quarterbacks in the same quarter since the Chicago Bears did in September 1993 — against Craig Erickson, Steve DeBreg and Casey Weldon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

10b. Did you know, part II: The Patriots have awarded just 13 points in the past three games, the second-least allowed in a three-game period in Belichick’s career as head coach. The fewest were 10, between weeks 13-15 of the 2005 season (16-3/Jets; 35-7/Bills; 28-0/Buccaneers).