Sports
International Cricket Council Appoints Geoff Allardice as CEO
Geoff Allardice had been in the position on an interim basis for more than eight months. (IANS image)
Prior to becoming ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice also served as the ICC General Manager (Cricket) for eight years, having previously held a similar role at Cricket Australia (CA).
IANS
November 21, 2021
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday appointed interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geoff Allardice on a permanent basis. Allardice had been in the position for more than eight months on an interim basis.
Allardice, a former first-class cricketer who represented Victoria in 14 matches in Australian national cricket from 1991 to 1994, replaces Manu Sawhney, who was released with immediate effect in July after a four-month suspension.
Before becoming CEO of ICC, Allardice also served as the ICC General Manager (Cricket) for eight years, having previously held a similar role at Cricket Australia (CA).
Commenting on his tenure, Allardice said in a statement: “It is a great privilege to be named CEO of the ICC and I would like to thank Greg and the ICC board for the opportunity to lead the sport as we enter an exciting new phase of growth My continued focus will be on doing the right thing for our sport and working closely with members to achieve long-term success and sustainability.
“I would also like to thank the ICC staff for their commitment and support over the past eight months and I look forward to continuing to serve cricket with such a talented team.”
“I am delighted that Geoff has agreed to assume the role of ICC CEO on an ongoing basis. He has shown tremendous leadership during an extremely challenging period culminating in the successful delivery of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Geoff has unparalleled knowledge of the global cricket landscape and its stakeholders and has consistently demonstrated that he is the right person to work with with our members to shape the sport for the next decade as we begin to deliver a new strategy and our next commercial rights cycle,” said ICC President Greg Barclay.
