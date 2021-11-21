Peng Shuai: Images appear to show missing Chinese tennis star | News | DW





Official photos and a video published by a tournament in China appear to show missing tennis star Peng Shuai among those in attendance. Peng’s whereabouts are a matter of growing international concern. She had not been seen or heard from since she accused a former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in a social media post on Nov. 2. Editor-in-chief at Chinese state newspaper The Global Times tweeted the footage of Peng at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals. Peng was seen wearing a dark blue jacket and white pants. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which has vocally called for proof of Peng’s whereabouts, called the evidence “inadequate”. It added that the images do not allay the concerns of the WTA. Tennis community puts pressure on The head of the WTA had previously expressed doubts about the validity of an email written by Peng Shuai on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media. “I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to her,” WTA chief Steve Simon wrote earlier this week. “The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable evidence that” [Peng] is safe,” Simon said, adding that he “has tried repeatedly to reach her through various forms of communication, to no avail.” Expressions of concern, outrage and support have emerged from across the tennis world, including Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one men, former tennis superstars Chris Evert and Billie Jean King. Safety Concerns Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Chinese authorities must provide “independent and verifiable proof of her whereabouts and that she is safe.” Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights agency in Geneva, said it called for “a full transparency investigation into her allegation of sexual assault”. She said this was vital to ensure accountability and justice. Britain on Saturday urged China to provide “verifiable evidence” about Peng’s “safety and whereabouts”. km/wd (Reuters, AFP)

