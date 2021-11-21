Scripps Ranch wins Open Division hockey title





Torrey Pines gave the MaxPreps No. 9 hockey team, No. 1 in California, everything they could handle, but came up 41 seconds short. That’s when Scripps Ranchs Kelsey McGrattan took a corner from classmate Julianne Sue and fired it into the Torrey Pines goal for Saturday’s 1-0 win in the San Diego Section Open Division hockey final at Hilltop High School. It is the third consecutive Open Division crown for Scripps (19-2-1). We didn’t want to wait that long, McGrattan exclaimed, who will graduate without ever losing a playoff game. It’s crazy to win this three times in a row, especially when I’m playing with all my friends. I shot it and couldn’t tell if it was being deflected or something, but it went in! Torrey Pines (23-4) actually dominated for most of the match. In this battle of the Falcons, they defeated the defending champion 11-3. The defense of Scripps Ranch and goalkeeper Kylee Del Monte, who ended with four saves, kept them in the game. They (Torrey) kept coming, but our defense saved us, said Scripps Ranch coach Jane Morrill, who informed the team after the game that she would be stepping down but didn’t go far. RBV 1, La Costa Canyon 0 The Longhorns (13-13) claimed the first field hockey championship in school history by beating La Costa Canyon (12-14) 1-0 in the Division I Final. The winning score for the fifth-seeded Longhorns came with 2:30 to go in the third quarter as senior DLainey Nakamoto and freshman Emilia Waldrop each poked the ball in front of the Mavericks’ goal. We were both sure of it, said Nakamoto, a co-captain of the team to whom the score was credited. It’s good to know that we were the first team in our school history to win a CIF title. I played at Rancho and we never won anything, said coach Ariana Leese. These girls played their asses off. At the start of the season people said we would never come here but we turned it around when we beat Westview for the first time ever and everything has been going well ever since. RBV defeated the Mavericks 11-2. Keeper Avery Laws made five great saves to keep La Costa Canyon in the game. Valley Center 1, Mount Carmel 0 Playing without 24 goalscorer Lauren Stehly, Desiree Jones stepped in to score the only goal of the games in the 10th minute and send the No. 6 Jaguars (18-1) past fourth-placed Mt. Carmel (17-8-1) in the Division II final. This feels so good; it’s my first year on varsity, Jones said after scoring her 13th goal of the year. I have to admit that at the beginning of the season I did not expect that we would get this far. Savanna Morrissette got the assist on goal after a scramble in front of Sundevils’ goal. Farmer is a freelance writer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/high-school-preps/story/2021-11-20/scripps-ranch-takes-home-open-division-field-hockey-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos