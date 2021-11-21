College football winners and losers: Oklahoma, Cincinnati, ACC shine

With one Saturday to go until the conference championship weekend, it comes down to this:

Ohio State envelops Michigan State, Michigan did the same with Maryland and the two will face off in seven days to decide who will win the Big Ten East and play for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama eventually withdrew from Arkansas to secure the SEC West and seal a spot against Georgia, where the question will be whether the conference will send one or two teams to the semifinals.

Oklahoma took a narrow win against Iowa State, rebounded from Saturday’s ugly loss to Baylor, and will face Oklahoma State in what may be the most anticipated encounter in the history of the rivalry.

Cincinnati pushed SMU around in the kind of balanced performance that will only impress playoff selection committee members.

And after weeks of flirting with disaster, Oregon has finally suffered its second loss in a 38-7 thrashing in Utah, ending every shot the Pac-12 had to end a protracted playoff drought.

Here are the winners and losers from crucial week 12:

WINNERS

Ohio state

The Buckeyes put on a show in Saturday’s selection game, flattening Michigan State 56-7 and taking a big step toward the Big Ten Championship in one of the most impressive performances of the season. Quarterback CJ Stroud added to his Heisman Trophy credentials by completing 32 of 35 throws for 432 yards and six touchdowns, while Buckeyes’ star receiver duo Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave combined 14 grabs for 266 yards and four scores. The loss eliminates the Spartans from the playoff battle. For the Buckeyes, the win sets up another make-or-break game this Saturday against Michigan.

Selection committee for play-offs

After being criticized for placing Michigan State behind the Wolverines in each of the past two rankings despite the Spartans’ head-to-head win last month, the committee may take a win round after the Buckeyes’ lopsided win unless we decide to ” looking aside at the games,” as committee chair Gary Barta suggestedTuesday evening.

Clemson

After months near the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision in most major categories, the offense broke with 543 yards, including a season-high 333 on the ground,while Clemson defeated Wake Forest 48-27. Before the win, Clemson had not scored more than 30 points in a match against Power Five competition. Amazingly, given the team’s troubles all season, the Tigers could win the ACC Atlantic if the Demon Deacons lose to Boston College next weekend and the state of North Carolina falls to North Carolina.

Cincinnati

What should have been Cincinnati’s biggest test since Notre Dame was anything but: SMU was gobbled up by the Bearcats’ defense and Desmond Ridder scored the trifecta passing, rushing and receiving in a classy 48-14 win that should weigh in on the selection committee . Cincinnati then undertakes a sneaky test in East Carolina before meeting Houston in the US Championship game. A playoff berth could very well be at stake in early December.

Oklahoma

It wasn’t the best win, but this wasn’t the best season for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners. For the second game in a row, quarterback Caleb Williams struggled through the air, completing only 8 of 18 attempts, but the freshman had a 74-yard touchdown run to help OU score a 28-21 win against Iowa State and into the next week-long game in Oklahoma State at 10-1.

State of Florida

Quarterback Jordan Travis threw three touchdowns without an interception and FSU stopped a late Boston College strike to beat the Eagles 26-23 and qualify within one win of the bowl, a remarkable turnaround for a team that has gone on four wins. row lost to open the year. That makes for a huge season finale against rival Florida, with a win that sends the Seminoles into the postseason and fuels the sense of optimism around the program and coach Mike Norvell.

south carolina

Georgia’s Kirby Smart should be SEC Coach of the Year and National Coach of the Year for building this year’s juggernaut. However, if selectors wanted to go with the coach who best exceeded expectations, the nod would go to South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, who led the Gamecocks to a 21-17 win against Auburn and has its first team in bowl play. Voted to finish last in the East and the second-worst team in the conference, only ahead of Vanderbilt, USC is the SEC’s Story of the Year, Non-Georgian Edition.

LOSERS

Oregon

The reason Oregon isn’t among the best teams or programs in the country, even after beating Ohio State earlier this season, is because of losses like the one on Saturday night, which would be surprising if not for sheer predictability. After spending most of this season playing for the competition and not looking like a playoff contender, the loss of 31 points for the Utes spells the end of hopes for the Ducks’ playoffs. And that in a year where no other Pac-12 team will have fewer than three regular season losses, Oregon has failed to avoid multiple losses in conference play is a big disappointment.

Michigan state

What was lost in Saturday’s defeat: the Big Ten East, a chance to win the Big Ten and a chance to make it to the playoff. Worse, the beating at the hands of the state of Ohio increases the chances that MSU won’t even make a New Year’s Six bowl, even if the Buckeyes finish in the top four. On an individual level, running back Kenneth Walker III had just 25 yards, trailing Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the race for the Heisman. Still, there’s one important thing to keep in mind: At 9-2 heading into the final game of the regular season, this is still a wildly successful year for the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker.

Texas

It’s getting worse for Texas, and you’d think it couldn’t get any worse after last week’s loss of overtime to Kansas. Let’s make it six straight losses for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, the last time a 31-23 decision against West Virginia that drops UT to 4-7 and gets out of bowl play. The six-game losing streak is the longest on the schedule since 1956, which is also the last time the Longhorns lost more than seven games in a season. With Kansas State next, the series is expected to reach eight before a long, cold, dark and dreary outdoor season in Austin.

Georgia Tech

Notre Dame took a 45-0 lead at halftime to beat the hapless Yellow Jackets 55-0, in a total embarrassment to a display of a team stuck in a five-game losing streak. Georgia Tech has not won a game since October 9. has not kept an opponent under 26 points since September 25 and is now 1-7 in games against teams with a non-losing record. Coach Geoff Collins was given the runway to rebuild Tech in a more modern image after inheriting the program from Paul Johnson three years ago. But you can’t beat the records: 3-9 in 2019, 3-7 last year and now 3-8 in 2021, with a ninth loss against Georgia next Saturday.

Dan Mullen

After losing 24-23 to Missouri in overtime, Florida stands 2-9 in its last 11 games against the Power Five, 5-6 a year and is in danger of missing out on the post-season game in its fourth season. from Mullen. The loss to the Tigers is arguably the worst of all: In addition to some mind-boggling calls-down, Mullen decided to play for overtime with a minute left in the regular season rather than try to gain the roughly 40 yards it takes to give it a try. field goal. This fall in SEC disputes has Mullen in the hot seat and potentially out of a job if the Gators lose to the state of Florida to end the year 5-7.

