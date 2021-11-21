Video, photos appear of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

Chinese state media have posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai wishing fans a nice weekend, while also releasing a video claiming the 35-year-old can be seen in a restaurant.

The former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion has not been seen since Nov. 3 after he accused a former top Chinese government official of sexual abuse.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Peng claimed ex-Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, 75, forced her to have sex with him three years ago.

Earlier this week, Chinese state media released an email that they said was from Peng, in which she insisted she was safe and that her allegations of sexual abuse were untrue. However, the tennis world did not believe that the email was actually sent by her.

And now, Chinese state TV reporter Shen Shiwei has tweeted photos of Peng from her WeChat account showing her hugs, The Sun reports.

At the photos, he said: Peng Shuais WeChat moments just posted three latest photos and said: Happy weekend.

Her friend shared the three photos and the screenshot of Peng’s WeChat moments.

An image shows the smiling player with a cat in her arms, stuffed animals, a trophy and a Chinese flag visible in the background.

Another shows a selfie of Peng with a picture of Winnie the Pooh in the background. The child character is often censored online in China because critics say Chinese leader Xi Jinping resembles the cartoon.

Footage was also released by Chinese state media alleging that Peng is having dinner with friends in a restaurant on Saturday night.

In one of two videos posted on Twitter by Hu Xijin, the outspoken editor of the Global Times newspaper, Peng appears to walk into a restaurant wearing a coat, knit cap and face mask.

In the other video clip, Peng is sitting at a table without a mask, chatting with people over a meal.

Hu wrote in English on Twitter that the second video shows: Peng Shuai was dining with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows that they were shot in Beijing on Saturday.

The conversation turned to tennis matches, and a man sitting with Peng and two other women says tomorrow is November 20. But one of the women quickly interrupts him to say: It’s the 21st or Sunday.

The chat seems staged. It was filmed in the evenings with a cell phone and Peng seems relaxed in the footage.

However, the WTA, the governing body for women’s tennis, which has been strong in repeatedly demanding proof of Pengs’ welfare, is not satisfied.

I am happy to see the videos released by Chinese state media that appear to show Peng Shuai at a restaurant in Beijing, WTA chief Steve Simon said in a statement.

While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and capable of making decisions and taking actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference. This video alone is not enough.

Steve Simon, head of the Women’s Tennis Association, says China’s released video is “only insufficient” to prove Peng Shuai’s whereabouts. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/File

As I have stated from the beginning, I continue to be concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault will be censored and swept under the rug. I have been clear about what needs to be done and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.

Federer speaks out when players express concerns

Many tennis players have made their voices heard and shared social media posts with the hashtag #whereispengshuai to put pressure on the Chinese government to prove its safety.

Speaking about the matter on Sunday, Roger Federer told Sky Italia: She is one of our tennis champions, a former world No. 1 and it is clear that it is worrying. I hope she’s safe.

Tennis star Roger Federer has spoken out about the “concerning” disappearance of Peng Shuai. AFP via Getty Images

The tennis family stays together and I have always told my children that the tennis family is my second family. I’ve been on tour for 20-25 years and I love the tour, I love the people who are there, (they) are special, the players too, and she’s one of them.

I’ve also been in touch with (ATP Tour) President Andrea Gaudenzi over the past few days, just to get news, feedback on the developing story. I just want her to be okay and safe and hopefully we hear something soon.

British star Andy Murray tweeted Where’s Peng Shuai? while Serena Williams posted on social media: I am devastated and shocked by the news of my colleague Peng Shuai.

Chinese state media released a photo of Peng Shuai playing with a cat behind a large stock of plush toys. Shen Shiwei Grand slam champion Naomi Osaka has criticized China for censoring Peng Shuai sexual abuse allegations. Shen Shiwei

I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent.

I send her and her family much love during this incredibly difficult time.

Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka is another high-profile star who has weighed in. I’m not sure if you’ve been following the news, but I was recently made aware of a fellow tennis player who went missing shortly after she revealed she was sexually assaulted, she wrote on social media.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai accused Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister and Politburo party member, of sexually assaulting her. Savostyanov Sergei / TASS via ZUMA Press

Censorship is never okay at all costs, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and okay.

I am in shock of the current situation and I am sending love and light her way.

Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1, is another who has expressed concern.

Chinese state media has released a photo of Peng Shuai holding a toy of Po, from Dreamwork’s “Kung Fu Panda” while standing next to a portrait of Winnie the Pooh. Shen Shiwei

In a bold stance, Steve Simon has confirmed that the WTA would reconsider making the women’s tennis tour to China, a brave threat given the financial implications it could have.

