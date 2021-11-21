Tiger Woods has an incredible lifestyle in a 41m Florida home and plays at 100,000 a year Medalist Golf Club

TIGER Woods is one of the most famous sports names.

So it goes without saying that the golfer, who is said to be worth more than $600 million, can afford a luxurious lifestyle in Florida, where he lives.

The 45-year-old, who is recovering in his compound after being seriously injured in a horror accident, has always preferred the ‘Sunshine State’ – living first in Windermere and then moving to the exclusive Jupiter island.

There, Woods is a restaurant owner and runs the respected Woods Jupiter sports bar.

He bought a plot of land and built a house nearby for his mother Kultida to live in.

And he’s a member of the most exclusive golf club in America at Medalist Village – which boasts an 18-hole course designed by Greg Norman and costs $100,000 a year to participate.

PROPERTY

Before moving to Jupiter Island, Woods lived two and a half hours away in affluent Windermere.

He lived in a beautiful 3.8 million mansion (photos provided by Realtor.com) with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren until it was sold to Bubba Watson in 2013.

Tiger is also famous for crashing his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant and tree outside the house.

Just two days earlier, it was alleged that Woods was having an affair with New York nightclub hostess Rachel Uchitel.

The home features seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms on an area of ​​8,000 square feet.

There are plenty of amenities including a games room and cinema room with tiered seating.

It was located in the private gated community of Isleworth Golf and Country Club, with fantastic views of Lake Isleworth.

In 2010, after his divorce from Elin, Woods left Windermere for Jupiter Island and built a 41 million house to specifications.

Not only does it have its own four-hole golf course, the house also has a 30-meter swimming pool, as well as a basketball court and an outdoor tennis court.

It is so large that there are two parts of the property, one with a living space of 3,300 square meters and the other a multi-purpose building of 6,400 square meters.

And Tiger has plenty to keep himself entertained, including his own oxygen therapy room, private cinema, state-of-the-art gym and games room.

Woods once said of his life in Jupiter: Orlando has a lot of lakes, but it’s not the ocean.

“Jupiter is just a great neighborhood to live in.

DRINKS AND FOOD

Around the corner from Tiger’s lavish estate is his luxury restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, which offers a ‘legendary sports bar experience’.

Golf friends Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have all eaten here in the past.

On the menu you’ll find full ribs for 22, New Zealand rack of lamb for 30, hearty steaks from 21, as well as a variety of seafood – with your choice of pan-seared snapper costing 28.

The bar offers a brilliant selection of bourbons, cognacs and ryes, and there is a cigar list for the most sophisticated of diners.

Woods launched the restaurant in 2015 and it reportedly cost him $6 million.

MEDALIST VILLAGE

About four miles up the coast from Jupiter Island is Hobe Sound, home to Medalist Village – a community of more incredible homes, but most importantly Medalist Golf Club.

Tiger is a regular and loves to practice on the 18-hole course designed by Greg Norman and Pete Dye.

A full membership, including use of the spa, is said to cost around 100,000 per year.

It is so popular among the golf elite, Palm Beach Post reported that more than 20 PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players were members of the club.

In May, Medalist hosted the teams of Woods and Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in The Match: Champions for Charity, a scramble match play competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KEEPS HIS FAMILY CLOSED

Forever the loving son, Tiger mother Kutilda built a 15,000 square foot estate adjacent to Jupiter Island.

According to RadarOnline, it cost 8 million and is a shrine to Tiger’s life in the sport.

On the walls are several pictures of Woods playing golf, as well as numerous trophies.

Woods’ initials have also been blown into the stained glass above the front door, as well as the marble tiles in the foyer.

And there is said to be a saltwater pool and a water slide that ends in front of a Playboy Mansion-style cave, covered in sea shells.